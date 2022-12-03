Qatar 2022: Sure odds to wreck the bookies for France vs Poland

Faruq Ibrahim
We have picked out the best betting tips on the Round of sixteen fixture between France and Poland

There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the France vs Poland game

France are the clear favourites and they are expected to beat Australia convincingly.

are one of the favourites in the competition and would want to send a clear message against Poland after their poor showing in the last group game vs Tunisia.

Mbappe in action for France
Mbappe in action for France AFP

Poland were very poor against Argentina, the first top team they have played in the competition, and they do not look set up to trouble the big sides.

France winning this game is a matter of how many, and they know how to score many.

Les Bleus also know how to concede and they have already conceded in two games this tournament already.

Our multi score pick accounts for a France win and the eventuality of conceding for the French side.

France have already been involved in games with this outcome twice already this tournament.

4-1 against Australia and 2-1 against Denmark, they are expected to be in the driver's seat in this tie and would be the main determining factor of any outcome in the game.

Poland themselves are also able to get goals and can chip in a goal or two.

Lewandowski in action for Poland
Lewandowski in action for Poland AFP

All this is to say we expect to get at least three goals in this game and if you are a betting man this is where you money should be on in this particular tie.

Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.

