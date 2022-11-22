Twitter punter dreams of Argentina v Saudi Arabia correct score and it comes to reality

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  betting

A rare prediction was made by a popular punter on twitter in the early hours of the morning after he claimed that he dreamt of a 2-1 correct score in favor of Saudi Arabia.

Twiter Punter
Twiter Punter

Saudi Arabia pulled a shocker on Argentina in the first game of Group C. With many football fans stunned by this result, a certain Convert Bookies on twitter predicted this win against Argentina and claimed he dreamt about it over the night. The popular punter who has over 71k followers made this prediction by the hours of 7am and many fans have been commenting on this tweet since the final whistle of the match.

Recommended articles

Twitter punter dreams of Argentina v Saudi Arabia correct score
Twitter punter dreams of Argentina v Saudi Arabia correct score Pulse Nigeria

A lot of punters have been making comments about these tweets claiming that they should have taken a risk on the game. Dreams regarding correct score prediction rarely happen but when they do the whole footballing world goes wow about it. However, It is yet to be seen if a bet was placed on the Argentina v Saudi Arabia game by the dreamer or any punter on twitter.

The Argentine team have been on a 36 game run without losing but were defeated by the Green Eagles in their first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi scored the only goal for Argentina from the penalty spot but his goal was not enough to secure a win for the Albiceleste. Argentina will be looking to bounce back from this unexpected defeat from Saudi Arabia when they face Mexico.

Another dream prediction will be expected by many punters and when this happens they will be waiting to pounce on it but the question now is will he dream about another upset any time soon?.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Morocco vs. Croatia Betting tips and odds

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Morocco vs. Croatia

  • Twiter Punter

    Twitter punter dreams of Argentina v Saudi Arabia correct score and it comes to reality

  • Betting tips on Spain vs Costa Rica

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain vs Costa Rica

Recommended articles

Where does Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina rank among World Cup upsets?

Where does Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina rank among World Cup upsets?

Qatar 2022: Day 3 Live - Mexico vs Poland, France vs Australia

Qatar 2022: Day 3 Live - Mexico vs Poland, France vs Australia

Qatar 2022: Why there is so much added time in Qatar 2022

Qatar 2022: Why there is so much added time in Qatar 2022

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Morocco vs. Croatia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Morocco vs. Croatia

Twitter punter dreams of Argentina v Saudi Arabia correct score and it comes to reality

Twitter punter dreams of Argentina v Saudi Arabia correct score and it comes to reality

WWE Raw Results, Recap: Omos victorious on return as Seth Rollins set to defend title in triple threat match at Survivor Series

WWE Raw Results, Recap: Omos victorious on return as Seth Rollins set to defend title in triple threat match at Survivor Series

Messi, Eriksen in action as Argentina, Denmark start World Cup campaign

Messi, Eriksen in action as Argentina, Denmark start World Cup campaign

Saudi Arabia stuns Messi's Argentina in Qatar

Saudi Arabia stuns Messi's Argentina in Qatar

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain vs Costa Rica

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain vs Costa Rica

Trending

Don’t ask Portugal players about me – Ronaldo warns journalists ahead of Ghana game

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 1st to gain 500 million Instagram followers

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup live blog
LIVE BLOG

Qatar 2022: Day 2 Live - England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales

Benzema's absence could work out well for France
QATAR2022

Why Karim Benzema’s injury could be blessing in disguise for France

The England National team
QATAR 2022

Revealed: The most influential members of the England squad at the FIFA World Cup

Mason Greenwood leaves Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester on November 21, 2022.
UPDATE

Mason Greenwood's case pushed to next year

Qatar 2020: France vs Australia preview and prediction
Qatar 2022

France vs Australia: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

The two latest goals at the World Cup since 1966

Qatar 2022: World Cup records fall as Iran and Netherlands score late

Senegal battled gamely, but fell just short in defeat to the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup (IMAGO/Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
COMMENT

Qatar 2022: Without quality at both ends, pluck and gut can only carry Senegal so far