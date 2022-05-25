Evans Chebet bags Sports Personality of the month award

Cyprian Kimutai
Chebet led a 1,2,3 Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet poses for photos next to his washing machine and trophy on May 25, 2022 at Riadha House, Nairobi after he was named the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya Sports Personality for April. [Photo by; Nation Media Group]
Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet poses for photos next to his washing machine and trophy on May 25, 2022 at Riadha House, Nairobi after he was named the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya Sports Personality for April. [Photo by; Nation Media Group]

Straight from claiming Sh17.5 million after his win at the Boston Marathon on April 18, Evans Chebet is once again rejoicing after being named the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality for the month of April.

Speaking after receiving the award, Chebet said he was delighted to go home with the award for the first time. “It was such a great feeling to go to Boston and win especially after failing to finish in 2018," said Chebet.

“It’s also a great pleasure to be named the best sports personality of the month in a potentially competitive month of sport in April,” an excited Chebet concluded.

At Boston, Chebet powered through to a decisive victory in 2 hours 6 minutes 51 seconds in the men’s race. Before Boston, Chebet had been successful in previous marathons; Buenos Aires in 2019 and Valencia in 2020 but neither of these can be compared to Boston.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 18: Evans Chebet of Kenya celebrates on the podium after placing first in the professional men's division during the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 18: Evans Chebet of Kenya celebrates on the podium after placing first in the professional men's division during the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Marathon is the world's largest annual marathon, traditionally held on the third Monday of April. The Boston Marathon ranks as one of the world's best-known road racing events. It is one of six World Marathon Majors.

Just like Boston, Chebet beat a strong field of sportsmen and women to win the monthly award. Boston Marathon Women’s winner Peres Jepchirchir had been pipped to win the award having become the first athlete to claim an Olympic gold as well as the Boston and New York titles in a year.

Other contenders on the list included; Paris Marathon winner Judith Cheptum, 2022 FIA African Rally Championship (Equator Rally) champion Karan Patel and Enschede marathon winner Maurine Chepkemoi.

