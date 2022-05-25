Evans Chebet bags Sports Personality of the month award

Speaking after receiving the award, Chebet said he was delighted to go home with the award for the first time. “It was such a great feeling to go to Boston and win especially after failing to finish in 2018," said Chebet.

“It’s also a great pleasure to be named the best sports personality of the month in a potentially competitive month of sport in April,” an excited Chebet concluded.

At Boston, Chebet powered through to a decisive victory in 2 hours 6 minutes 51 seconds in the men’s race. Before Boston, Chebet had been successful in previous marathons; Buenos Aires in 2019 and Valencia in 2020 but neither of these can be compared to Boston.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Boston Marathon is the world's largest annual marathon, traditionally held on the third Monday of April. The Boston Marathon ranks as one of the world's best-known road racing events. It is one of six World Marathon Majors.

Just like Boston, Chebet beat a strong field of sportsmen and women to win the monthly award. Boston Marathon Women’s winner Peres Jepchirchir had been pipped to win the award having become the first athlete to claim an Olympic gold as well as the Boston and New York titles in a year.