In the early hours of Sunday, October 16, Deontay Wilder made his long anticipated to the ring against Robert Helenius.
VIDEO: Deontay Wilder knocks out Robert Helenius in the 1st round with thunderous punch
Nigeria's Deontay Wilder cries after knocking out Helenius in the 1st round, calls out Usyk and Andy Ruiz.
The WBC eliminator was the first fight for Wilder since he lost to Tyson Fury in the trilogy.
Wilder came into the fight against Helenius less heavy than against Fury and would work to his advantage against a slow-footed Helenius.
