VIDEO: Deontay Wilder knocks out Robert Helenius in the 1st round with thunderous punch

Tosin Abayomi
Nigeria's Deontay Wilder cries after knocking out Helenius in the 1st round, calls out Usyk and Andy Ruiz.

Deontay Wilder returned to the ring for the 1st time since he lost to Tyson Fury in the trilogy.
In the early hours of Sunday, October 16, Deontay Wilder made his long anticipated to the ring against Robert Helenius.

The WBC eliminator was the first fight for Wilder since he lost to Tyson Fury in the trilogy.

Wilder came into the fight against Helenius less heavy than against Fury and would work to his advantage against a slow-footed Helenius.

