'If you're a man you will sign' - Tyson Fury issues final ultimatum to Anthony Joshua

Fury the reigning WBC and Lineal heavyweight Champion called out Joshua for a fight.

Following Anthony Joshua's second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, Fury was eager to finally make a fight the British boxing fans have clamored for over the last seven years.

A contract proposal was sent by Fury's manager Frank Warren to Joshua and his legal team 258 management.

The death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II halted negotiations between the two parties and Fury ultimately said that the fight is off.

Despite the declaration by Fury, his team led by Warren continued to iron out the details with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom boxing.

Fury resumes fight negotiations with Joshua

The Gypsy King as Fury is called has now given his permission to resume negotiations with Joshua's team.

Fury posted a video clip on his official social media handles, explaining his thought process and telling his team to end negotiations previously.

In the video, Fury stated that all has now been agreed between the broadcaster partners ESPN, BT Sport, and DAZN.

He also revealed that Joshua has no reason not to sign the contract now that all hurdles have been sorted.

Along with the video by Fury was a message that said, "This is a message to Anthony Joshua.

"My promoter Frank Warren convinced me to let Queensberry carry on negotiating with your team this week, despite me knowing that you were never going to do this fight.

Fury explains

"I have just been told that BT, Dazn, ESPN all the broadcasters are all happy with the terms and are ready to support this fight.

"Your side has been given a contract that allows you to see every contract to negotiate contracts with any partners on the event. We have agreed to do it as a co-promotion, everything in the pot, clean, fair, and transparent.

"I had a bet with Frank that it didn’t matter what we offered you, you would not take this fight.

"So, it’s up to you, either I win my bet and you show the public the coward that you are or get your lawyers and your team on the phone today with my side, who are all available as they have been the whole time and get the contract signed.

"You have had this contract for 2 weeks now, my team have got everything done with the broadcasters, tickets, venue everything is ready to go.

"Someone sent me a video of your man Eddie, talking about the Wilder fight with you a while back and he says in there if you want a fight made, you, your team and your lawyers move quickly to make it happen.

"You have had 14 days, pull your finger out and make this fight happen for the British boxing public.

"Don’t be a coward, instruct your team to get this deal done. @anthonyjoshua @eddiehearn @daznboxing @frank_warren_official @btsportboxing @espn @toprank @gypsykingofficialmerchandise."

The potential fight between Fury and Joshua has been in the works for a while now.

Fury as champion is expected to take the larger portion of a 60/40 split and walk into the ring after Joshua the challenger.