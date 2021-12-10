Boxing’s place at 2028 Olympics under threat over governance issues

According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Boxing Association (AIBA) must “demonstrate that it has successfully addressed the ongoing concerns around its governance, its financial transparency and sustainability and the integrity of its refereeing and judging processes.”

Boxing was at risk before the Tokyo Olympics over governance issues too, while an independent report earlier this year that claimed there was ‘bout manipulation’ at the 2016 Games also raised questions.

The removal of boxing might not have a massive effect on Kenya judging by recent performances.

Pulse Live Kenya

Let’s admit it, Kenyan boxing is in bad shape. Boxing fans are not impressed by the poor performances. They are wondering what happened to the once mighty “Hit Squad”.

The glorious era of Kenyan boxing ended in the early 90s. Mismanagement, wrangles and other controversies crept into the sport and the once dreaded “Hit Squad” has now become a shell of its former self.

In the past, Kenya featured in major competitions such as the Africa Boxing Championships, the Commonwealth Games, the All Africa Games and performed remarkable well. Our boxers were top ranked by the AIBA.

Pulse Live Kenya

At the Tokyo Olympics held this year, Kenya's representatives failed to impress. Featherweight Nick Okoth was eliminated from the Tokyo after a narrow loss to Mongolian Erdenebat Tsendbaatar in their round of 32.

Rookie Christine Ongare hunt for a medal at the Olympics was also put to a halt when she was comfortably beaten by Filipino boxer, Irish Magno.