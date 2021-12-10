RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Boxing’s place at 2028 Olympics under threat over governance issues

Cyprian Kimutai

What is the future of Hit Squad?

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Elly Ajowi Ochola (red) of Kenya exchanges punches with Julio la Cruz of Cuba during the Men's Heavy (81-91kg) on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ueslei Marcelino - Pool/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Elly Ajowi Ochola (red) of Kenya exchanges punches with Julio la Cruz of Cuba during the Men's Heavy (81-91kg) on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ueslei Marcelino - Pool/Getty Images)

Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon have been set a target of about 18 months to make changes in order to keep their status as Olympic sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Boxing Association (AIBA) must “demonstrate that it has successfully addressed the ongoing concerns around its governance, its financial transparency and sustainability and the integrity of its refereeing and judging processes.”

Boxing was at risk before the Tokyo Olympics over governance issues too, while an independent report earlier this year that claimed there was ‘bout manipulation’ at the 2016 Games also raised questions.

The removal of boxing might not have a massive effect on Kenya judging by recent performances.

Kenya's Nicholas Okongo Okoth and Mongolia's Tsendbaatar Erdenebat fight during their men's feather (52-57kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. (Photo by Frank Franklin II / POOL / AFP) (Photo by FRANK FRANKLIN II/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's Nicholas Okongo Okoth and Mongolia's Tsendbaatar Erdenebat fight during their men's feather (52-57kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. (Photo by Frank Franklin II / POOL / AFP) (Photo by FRANK FRANKLIN II/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Let’s admit it, Kenyan boxing is in bad shape. Boxing fans are not impressed by the poor performances. They are wondering what happened to the once mighty “Hit Squad”.

The glorious era of Kenyan boxing ended in the early 90s. Mismanagement, wrangles and other controversies crept into the sport and the once dreaded “Hit Squad” has now become a shell of its former self.

In the past, Kenya featured in major competitions such as the Africa Boxing Championships, the Commonwealth Games, the All Africa Games and performed remarkable well. Our boxers were top ranked by the AIBA.

Kenya's boxer Christine Ongare Christine Ongare hits a punching bag during a training session at a gym in Nairobi on June 8, 2021, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. - A mother at 12, raised in Nairobi's hardscrabble suburbs to survive by her fists, Christine Ongare dreams of becoming the first African woman to win an Olympic medal in boxing was ended last night. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP) (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's boxer Christine Ongare Christine Ongare hits a punching bag during a training session at a gym in Nairobi on June 8, 2021, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. - A mother at 12, raised in Nairobi's hardscrabble suburbs to survive by her fists, Christine Ongare dreams of becoming the first African woman to win an Olympic medal in boxing was ended last night. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP) (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

At the Tokyo Olympics held this year, Kenya's representatives failed to impress. Featherweight Nick Okoth was eliminated from the Tokyo after a narrow loss to Mongolian Erdenebat Tsendbaatar in their round of 32.

Rookie Christine Ongare hunt for a medal at the Olympics was also put to a halt when she was comfortably beaten by Filipino boxer, Irish Magno.

Heavyweight Elly Ajowi Ochola jetted back home following a 5-0 defeat to Cuban's Julio Cesar La Cruz. While welterweight Elizabeth Akinyi's bout against Mozambican Helena Alcinda Panguana was stopped by the referee as it appeared Akinyi was incapable of continuing.

Cyprian Kimutai

