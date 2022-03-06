Two-time London Marathon winner and Olympics silver medalist Brigid Jepchirchir Kosgei on Sunday won the 2022 Tokyo Marathon for a second time.
Brigid Kosgei sets new record in 2022 Tokyo Marathon
Kosgei also set a new course record for the race and the third-fastest time in the history of the race at two hours, fourteen minutes, and four seconds (2:14:04).
In second and third place respectively were Ethiopians, 2019 Berlin Marathon winner Ashete Bekere (2:17:58) and 2021 Berlin champion Gotytom Gebreslase (2:18:18).
Brigid has twice won the London and Chicago Marathons and has now crushed a world record previously set by Lonah Chemtai Salpeter at 2:17:45.
"The weather was good and I enjoyed the race. I’m happy to have clocked a course record time, but my target was to run 2:14 which I believe is still achievable and I shall be working on that in the near future. The results were good due to good preparations back at home," Kosgei stated after winning.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has led the nation in celebrating Eliud Kipchoge and Kosgei for their performances in their respective races.
"His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei for their sterling performance in their respective races at the #TokyoMarathon 2021.
"The two dominated their races setting the fastest times ever ran on Japan soil in their respective races. @EliudKipchoge the double Olympic Champion won the race in 2hrs: 02min: 40sec while Brigid who is a World record holder completed the race in 2:16.02," a statement from State House outlined.
