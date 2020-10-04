World Women's Marathon Record holder Brigid Kosgei on Sunday successfully defended her title as she registered a comfortable win in the 2020 Women's London Marathon.

Ms Kosgei registered a time of 2 hours 18 minutes and 58 seconds to clinch the victory in the 40th edition of the London Marathon.

Brigid Kosgei will take home a cash prize of $30, 000 which is Sh3.2 million.

During the highly contested race, American Sarah Hall came in second as Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich came in third.

Leaders led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto took to social media to send their congratulatory messages to Bridgid for the outstanding win.