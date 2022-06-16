SCOOP

Burberry signs Tottenham’s Son Heung-min as brand ambassador [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
Golden boot winner Son Heung-min joins Rashford as the latest Burberry ambassador

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for Burberry.

Burberry, a British luxury fashion house, unveiled Son Heung-min after another good year with Tottenham this season.

Son Heung-min was the star along with Harry Kane as Tottenham Hotspur ended the season in fourth place and qualified for next season's Champions League group stage.

The 27-year-old South Korean professional footballer was unveiled modeling several outfits by Burberry.

Son joins Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as Burberry brand ambassadors.

Burberry unveiled Son as their latest ambassador through a joint message on Instagram.

In the post was a message that said, "Burberry is proud to welcome Son Heung-min, South Korean football star and winner of the Premier League Golden Boot award, as our new brand ambassador.

“Being an athlete from the Premier League, it’s my honor to partner with a brand so rich in British heritage.

"I love Burberry’s strive for imagination and innovation which has been deeply inherited in its history, which are values that I champion.”

Burberry explained the decision to partner with Son who was the joint top scorer in the Premier League along with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah last season.

A statement by Burberry about the Tottenham forward said, “Son Heung-min’s career is a tale of having big dreams and working passionately towards them.

"Reflecting Burberry’s belief in opening spaces and unlocking the power of imagination to push boundaries, we welcome Son Heung-min to the Burberry Family,”

Son joins Manchester City Jack Grealish who also signed for luxury fashion brand Gucci at the end of the season.

