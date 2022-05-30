Al Ahly versus Wydad, which team will be crowned Kings of Africa?

The Egyptians are on a mission to cement themselves in football history as the only club to lift the CAF Champions League trophy three seasons in a row. Having failed in 2007 and 2014, the Cairo Red Devils have a third chance after victories over compatriots Zamalek and South African side Kaizer Chiefs in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

On the other hand, this will be Wydad's third CAF Champions League final in six seasons, after 2017 (winners) and 2018-19 (runners-up) and their fifth overall in the CAF Champions League/Africa Cup of Champions Clubs (W2 L2), the most by a Moroccan side in the competition.

The final is the 11th meeting between the two clubs in the CAF Champions League, with the Egyptian side edging the head-to-head battle so far, winning four to Wydad’s two victories while four matches have ended in a draw.

Al Ahly have won their last two CAF Champions League matches against Wydad Casablanca - both legs of their semi-final meeting in 2019-20 (2-0 and 3-1) and are looking to win three in a row against the Moroccan side for the first time in the competition.

The Egyptians could also make further history by winning the title for an 11th time while head coach Pitso Mosimane is looking to become only the second coach to win the Champions League four times.

