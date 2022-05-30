CAF CL

Al Ahly versus Wydad, which team will be crowned Kings of Africa?

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Al Ahly are the current defending champions

Players of Al Ahly celebrate with the trophy of CAF Champions League after winning the final match between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on 27 November, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Ahmed Awaad/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Players of Al Ahly celebrate with the trophy of CAF Champions League after winning the final match between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on 27 November, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Ahmed Awaad/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Egyptian giants Al Ahly are set to face off against Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final on Monday at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.

Recommended articles

The Egyptians are on a mission to cement themselves in football history as the only club to lift the CAF Champions League trophy three seasons in a row. Having failed in 2007 and 2014, the Cairo Red Devils have a third chance after victories over compatriots Zamalek and South African side Kaizer Chiefs in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

On the other hand, this will be Wydad's third CAF Champions League final in six seasons, after 2017 (winners) and 2018-19 (runners-up) and their fifth overall in the CAF Champions League/Africa Cup of Champions Clubs (W2 L2), the most by a Moroccan side in the competition.

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO - NOVEMBER 04: Ismail El Hadad (R) of Wydad Casablanca in action against Mohamed Hany (L) of Al Ahly during the CAF African Champions League match Wydad Casablanca and Al Ahly at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco on November 04, 2017. (Photo by Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
CASABLANCA, MOROCCO - NOVEMBER 04: Ismail El Hadad (R) of Wydad Casablanca in action against Mohamed Hany (L) of Al Ahly during the CAF African Champions League match Wydad Casablanca and Al Ahly at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco on November 04, 2017. (Photo by Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The final is the 11th meeting between the two clubs in the CAF Champions League, with the Egyptian side edging the head-to-head battle so far, winning four to Wydad’s two victories while four matches have ended in a draw.

Al Ahly have won their last two CAF Champions League matches against Wydad Casablanca - both legs of their semi-final meeting in 2019-20 (2-0 and 3-1) and are looking to win three in a row against the Moroccan side for the first time in the competition.

The Egyptians could also make further history by winning the title for an 11th time while head coach Pitso Mosimane is looking to become only the second coach to win the Champions League four times.

Al Ahly of Egypt coach Pitso Mosimane reacts during the CAF Super Cup match against Raja Casablanca of Morocco in Qatar on December 22.
Al Ahly of Egypt coach Pitso Mosimane reacts during the CAF Super Cup match against Raja Casablanca of Morocco in Qatar on December 22. AFP

Mosimane has put Al Ahly back on the top of the continent by winning six titles (two Champions Leagues, an Egyptian FA Cup in 2020, an Egyptian league title in 2020 and two CAF Supercups in 2020 and 2021) in just two years in charge of the Cairo-based side.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • Players of Al Ahly celebrate with the trophy of CAF Champions League after winning the final match between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on 27 November, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Ahmed Awaad/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    Al Ahly versus Wydad, which team will be crowned Kings of Africa?

  • Nairobi City Stars players robbed during FKF-PL match at Kasarani [Image by: City Stars]

    Nairobi City Stars team robbed during match against Gor Mahia

  • SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 28: Kenya players huddle prior to during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between Australia and Kenya at Estadio de La Cartuja on January 28, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

    Shujaa head coach keen to rise after London 7s poor campaign

Recommended articles

Al Ahly versus Wydad, which team will be crowned Kings of Africa?

Al Ahly versus Wydad, which team will be crowned Kings of Africa?

Nairobi City Stars team robbed during match against Gor Mahia

Nairobi City Stars team robbed during match against Gor Mahia

Shujaa head coach keen to rise after London 7s poor campaign

Shujaa head coach keen to rise after London 7s poor campaign

Jon Moss retires in controversy as Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield to secure PL promotion

Jon Moss retires in controversy as Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield to secure PL promotion

5 worst performers for Liverpool in defeat to Real Madrid

5 worst performers for Liverpool in defeat to Real Madrid

Why Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ACTUALLY offside

Why Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ACTUALLY offside

Trending

UCL FINAL

5 worst performers for Liverpool in defeat to Real Madrid

Liverpool's most disappointing players

Jon Moss retires in controversy as Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield to secure PL promotion

Jon Moss has officiated his last game in English Football.
FKF-PL

Nairobi City Stars team robbed during match against Gor Mahia

Nairobi City Stars players robbed during FKF-PL match at Kasarani [Image by: City Stars]
RUGBY

Shujaa head coach keen to rise after London 7s poor campaign

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 28: Kenya players huddle prior to during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between Australia and Kenya at Estadio de La Cartuja on January 28, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)
CAF CL

Al Ahly versus Wydad, which team will be crowned Kings of Africa?

Players of Al Ahly celebrate with the trophy of CAF Champions League after winning the final match between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on 27 November, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Ahmed Awaad/NurPhoto via Getty Images)