Update: CAF throws out Tunisia protest over Mali defeat

CAF declared their complaint as inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee following their meeting late evening on Thursday, 13.

"After examining the protest of Tunisia and all the match officials report, the Organising Committee settled on two final rulings, stated CAF.

One of the ruling was their decision to dismiss the protest lodged by the Tunisian team. The club also moved to express their approval of the final result. "We have decided to homologate the match result as 1-0 in favour of Mali," read a statement from CAF.

This comes a day after information was released that the referee at the centre of the AFCON controversy, was taken to hospital after suffering from heatstroke and dehydration during the game.

Zambian ref Janny Sikazwe already whistled for full-time after 85 minutes, only to notice his error and continue the match.

Earlier on Thursday, Fédération Tunisienne de Football (FTF) official Hussein Jenaieh had insisted: "We will do whatever it takes to defend the rights of the national team. We are not children."

FTF media officer Kais Reguez refused to go into details when asked about the nature of Tunisia's complaint.

Sikazwe reportedly had to go to hospital to recover after the match, which is why the fourth official was set to take charge of a failed attempt to restart the game over 20 minutes later.

While Mali turned up, Tunisia did not, since some of their players were taking ice baths.