Update: CAF throws out Tunisia protest over Mali defeat

Cyprian Kimutai

Tunisia lost the match 1-0 to Mali in a very controversial match.

The protest lodged by Tunisia following their controversial defeat to Mali in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group F opening match has been thrown out by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF declared their complaint as inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee following their meeting late evening on Thursday, 13.

"After examining the protest of Tunisia and all the match officials report, the Organising Committee settled on two final rulings, stated CAF.

One of the ruling was their decision to dismiss the protest lodged by the Tunisian team. The club also moved to express their approval of the final result. "We have decided to homologate the match result as 1-0 in favour of Mali," read a statement from CAF.

This comes a day after information was released that the referee at the centre of the AFCON controversy, was taken to hospital after suffering from heatstroke and dehydration during the game.

Members of Tunisia's coaching staff complain to Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe after the final whistle was blown early in their defeat by Mali
Members of Tunisia's coaching staff complain to Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe after the final whistle was blown early in their defeat by Mali AFP

Heatstroke

Zambian ref Janny Sikazwe already whistled for full-time after 85 minutes, only to notice his error and continue the match.

Earlier on Thursday, Fédération Tunisienne de Football (FTF) official Hussein Jenaieh had insisted: "We will do whatever it takes to defend the rights of the national team. We are not children."

FTF media officer Kais Reguez refused to go into details when asked about the nature of Tunisia's complaint.

Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 in Limbe in a match that ended in chaotic scenes
Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 in Limbe in a match that ended in chaotic scenes AFP

Sikazwe reportedly had to go to hospital to recover after the match, which is why the fourth official was set to take charge of a failed attempt to restart the game over 20 minutes later.

While Mali turned up, Tunisia did not, since some of their players were taking ice baths.

"The referee had sunstroke, which affected his decisions in the game," CAF refereeing official Essam Abdul Fattah told Egyptian media. "After the game, he needed to go hospital because the weather was so hot."

Cyprian Kimutai

