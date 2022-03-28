Canada qualify for first World Cup since 1986

After a dominant qualifying campaign that had left them three points clear with two games remaining, Canada needed only a point from Sunday's fixture to assure themselves of qualification.

That objective was never in doubt as Canada went on the attack from the start. Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan put Canada 2-0 up at half-time before Junior Hoilett and an Adrian Mariappa own goal sealed the victory.

It led to joyous celebrations from the sell-out crowd at BMO Field as Canada clinched World Cup qualification for only the second time.

"You know what, you can play in a Champions League final, Canadians can play for Bayern Munich, and now they're going to World Cups," Canada's manager John Herdman said in a reference to injured Canada and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

"Canada is a football nation and we better believe it. We're going to keep going. We've only just got started."

"We've been through some tough times," Herdman said. "I've knocked on doors to ask for money for this team, and we did it. And we just kept believing.

"I'm just happy for these lads. When I first took over and I said, 'We're going to qualify for the World Cup,' I don't think they believed us. I'm happy for them because all of these fans have waited and waited and waited, and hung in with us –- and we're going."

The Canadian men’s team first and only appearance in the World Cup came in 1986 in Mexico, where it finished last in its group with three losses.