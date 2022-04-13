Tuchel goes after referee following Chelsea elimination

"I was disappointed to see the referee smiling and laughing with the opponent's coach. I think this is the wrong time after you see a team fighting until the very last drop. I thought it was bad timing and I told him this," said Tuchel during the post-match conference.

The defending champions were eliminated on Tuesday, April 12 despite beating Los Blancos 3-2 on the night in what was a stunning encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Pulse Live Kenya

Coming into the second leg, everyone had written the blues off following their 3-1 first-leg defeat at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, April 6.

Chelsea had overpowered Madrid early and built a lead through goals by Mason Mount in the 15 minute, Antonio Rüdiger in the 51 minute and Timo Werner in the 75 minute.

However, with 10 minutes to go, veteran Luka Modrić curved a beautiful pass to Rodrygo who calmly slotted the ball into the net leveling the score-line with 10 minutes of normal time to go.

Imago

Then in extra-time, having scored a hat trick in the first leg, Karim Benzema spoiled the English team’s comeback by netting the decisive goal in 96 minute to put the Spanish club back into the semifinals.