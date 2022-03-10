RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Chelsea in crisis as UK sanctions owner worth Sh1.6 trillion

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Chelsea owner has lost Sh479 billion so far this year

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

The sale of Chelsea Football Club has been blocked after the British Government on Thursday, March 10 froze the financial assets of Russian owner, Roman Abramovich.

Recommended articles

This, according to the Government is part of a wider set of sanctions announced against a group of wealthy Russian businessmen.

The Government went further to explain it had taken steps to ensure Chelsea would be able to continue its operations and complete its schedule.

Chelsea has been issued a license to continue its football-related activities, including a Premier League match at Norwich City on Thursday night.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks as billionaire and businessman Roman Abramovich (L) looks on during a meeting with top businessmen.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks as billionaire and businessman Roman Abramovich (L) looks on during a meeting with top businessmen. 053597c8-703a-42f6-b32b-2ef04477c860

"Given the significant impact that today's sanctions would have on Chelsea football club, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea," the statement read in part.

The license, which the government said would be under “constant review,” will ensure that the team’s players and staff will continue to be paid; that fans holding season tickets can continue to attend games.

Abramovich is among eighteen Russian billionaires who have lost over Sh9.6 trillion of their net worth year-to-date, following the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops two weeks ago.

Abramovich purchased Chelsea Football Club in 2003
Abramovich purchased Chelsea Football Club in 2003 AFP

The government is open to considering a further addition to the special licence which will allow the sale of the club.

However, a condition for that to happen would be that Abramovich, one of Russia's richest people receives no funds. He has previously said that proceeds of the sale would be donated to victims of war.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Chelsea in crisis as UK sanctions owner worth Sh1.6 trillion

Chelsea in crisis as UK sanctions owner worth Sh1.6 trillion

US Ambassador to Japan over the moon after meeting Kipchoge

US Ambassador to Japan over the moon after meeting Kipchoge

NOC-K officially begins 2024 Olympics preparation

NOC-K officially begins 2024 Olympics preparation

Wu Ashun speaks after winning Sh37 million in Kenya

Wu Ashun speaks after winning Sh37 million in Kenya

Brigid Kosgei sets new record in 2022 Tokyo Marathon

Brigid Kosgei sets new record in 2022 Tokyo Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge sets new course record in Tokyo, 2:02:40

Eliud Kipchoge sets new course record in Tokyo, 2:02:40

Gathimba claims Kenya's first-ever medal at Race Walking Team Championships

Gathimba claims Kenya's first-ever medal at Race Walking Team Championships

4 Kenyan athletes switch allegiance to Kazakhstan

4 Kenyan athletes switch allegiance to Kazakhstan

Eliud Kipchoge on a mission to create history

Eliud Kipchoge on a mission to create history

Trending

Gathimba claims Kenya's first-ever medal at Race Walking Team Championships

Samuel Gathimba claims Kenya's first ever medal at Race Walking Team Championships

Wu Ashun speaks after winning Sh37 million in Kenya

Chinese golfer Wu Ashun was declared the winner of the 53rd edition of the Magical Kenya Open golf championships

4 Kenyan athletes switch allegiance to Kazakhstan

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Norah Jeruto formerly of Kenya celebrates winning the Women's 3000m Steeplechase during the Weltklasse Zurich, part of the Wanda Diamond League at Stadium Letzigrund on September 09, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Eliud Kipchoge on a mission to create history

Eliud Kipchoge on a mission to create history