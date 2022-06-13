What to expect at this year's Concours d'Elegance

Already over 40 car entries have been received with four months to go before the concours will be held at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi on September 25th. A total of 70 cars and 40 motorcycles are expected to signup.

At the last Concours there were 28 entries from outside Kenya. The last edition before COVID-19 shutdown the world saw John Wroe narrowly beat his daughter Veronica as his 1930 Ford Model A won the 2019 edition.

On Monday, June 13, Ministry of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed joined members of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club at the Panafric Hotel to attend the media launch of this year's event.

"An aspect of the Concours which should not be overlooked is the international publicity it generates for Kenya as a country which has the capacity to arrange and hold world class motor sport events," stated CS Amina in part.

Also present at the media launch was Phineas Kimathi, chairman of the Kenya Motorsport Federation, who is currently in the process of organising the much anticipated Safari Rally slated for June 23 to June 26.

“Concours is not just an event for car and motorcycle enthusiasts, it’s also a family day out, with great entertainment,” said Kimathi.

Peter Wanday, chairman of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club as well as Renzo Bernadi, chairman of the Motorcycle Sports Federation of Kenya and Bob Dewar the event director reiterated how glad they are to have the event back on, emphasising the significance of having such an event on Kenyan soil.

Concours has international status and has been recognised and sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Africa since 2006.

The latest global recognition of the Concours has been the award of the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) founding members heritage cup to the Africa concours d’elegance and Bob Dewar for the year 2021.