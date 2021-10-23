David the Student pictured with Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe

The visibly excited comedian was at the Emirates Stadium in London to witness his boyhood club, Arsenal extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

Goals from Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Smith Rowe move the gunners to ninth place on 14 points.

Racial abuse

David the Student vanished from the limelight a few years ago but resurfaced last year when news broke out that he had faced racial discrimination while in United States of America.

Kangogo in 2018 relocated to "The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave" in search of greener pastures, had been working as a Lyft driver when the altercation occurred.

Lyft is a California based company that operates a mobile app, offering vehicles for hire, motorized scooters, a bicycle-sharing system, and food delivery.

In a disturbing video, which went viral after it was shared by Al Jazeera, showed a passenger identified only as “Joe” erupting after Kangogo asked him to put his mask back on after taking it off during the ride.

From the video, David Kagongo picked up a couple from a hotel in his Lyft cab. The white man did not appreciate the instructions given by David, and so he refused to put his mask back on and started hurling insults at David.

He referred to David the Student as a stupid n** and threatened to urinate inside his car. The video also shows the white man’s wife threatening to have David fired from the taxi company.

After the video went viral, the white man has since been banned from ever using Lyft taxis, got fired from his job and was banned from going to the hotel which he was picked from.

Few days later, David the Student announced he had tested positive for Covid-19. In a post on his Facebook page, the former comedian revealed that he had been feeling ill and started exhibiting symptoms linked with Coronavirus prompting him to go for testing.