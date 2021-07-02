Ruto’s message to NMG Journalist after appointment to World Athletics Body

Taking to his twitter account, DP Ruto said, "you have been outstanding in the sports arena and continue to inspire young journalists. Hongera Bwana Makori."

Makori who has 29 years experience as a sports journalist will be tasked with helping athletics international body, World Athletics (formerly IAAF) in an advisory capacity.

The announcement was made on Thursday, July 1st by Chris Turner, Director at the World Athletics Heritage Department.

“We would very much like you (Makori) to join our panel of experts, a small group of historians and statisticians whose membership covers all six continental areas.”

Turner further explained that Makori's role will not involve heavy obligations or time consuming tasks so as not to interfere with his editorial job. “We would like to consult you occasionally each year when we are considering awarding the plaque,” said Turner.

PLAQUE HISTORY

World Athletics Heritage Plaque is a location-based recognition which highlights, celebrates and links together iconic and historic athletics competitions, careers, performances, cities, venues, landmarks and cultures around the world.

According to World Athletics, the plaque is awarded for “an outstanding contribution to the worldwide history and development of the sport of track & field athletics and out of stadia athletics disciplines such as cross country, mountain, road, trail and ultra-running, and race walking.”

Turner said since inception in December 2018, the panel of experts has awarded 62 plaques worldwide including Iten in Kenya.

ITEN

In November 2020, the plaque was awarded to the Elgeyo Marakwet County capital by world athletics for it's long-standing contribution to the sport.

Standing at 2,400 metres above sea level, Iten was celebrated as one of the best training locations for distance runners and has produced a long list of world beaters in track and field.

"Iten, a town of 42,000 people in Elgeyo-Marakwet County of Kenya, is known as the 'Home of Champions'. St. Patrick's High School is located in Iten and over the last 30 years has produced a long list of world-class long distance athletes," the World Athletics citation read.