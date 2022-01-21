Doctors amputate leg to save footballer's life

The 19-year-old sensation launched a bright career in the sport after joining the FKF Premier League side, Sofapaka, at age 16.

Things took a hapless turn for the 2018 Copa Coca-Cola African Cup of Nations Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2020 after what was initially thought to be a normal injury turned cancerous.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors at Kitale District Hospital detected a rare type of cancer and advised the family to seek treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

To prevent further spread of the disease, doctors suggested chemotherapy. Naya’s father, Edward Onyango, says that doctors prescribed chemotherapy to help reduce swelling on his knee before undertaking a surgery.

Pulse Live Kenya

To the dismay of his parents, doctors would later discover that the swelling had not stopped.

“He, however, had to skip the sixth session that was meant to be his last when doctors realised that instead of improving, the swelling was in fact increasing and they suggested that the leg should be amputated,” said Onyango.

Through the support of well-wishers, who included Sofapaka President Elly Kalekwa and politicians, Naya was flown to India on December 14, 2021 where he had a month-long treatment session followed by the amputation.