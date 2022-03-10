Why Kenyan referee was selected for prestigious rugby final in Zimbabwe

The finance expert from Machakos County took up officiating in 2015 after playing the game as a scrum at Kitondo Secondary School in Makueni and has gradually risen up the ranks.

Kioko made his officiating debut in Kenya’s top tier league in 2019, the same year that he officiated the second tier KRU Championship final between Western Bulls and Kisumu in Kakamega.

He has also officiated the Great Rift 10s cup final in 2019 and has been part of the officiating team at England’s Rosslyn Park HSBC National 7s as well as a leg of the Ugandan 7s circuit in recent years.

On Saturday, in the curtain-raiser match, Harare Sports Club will take on the national Under-20 High-Performance Squad.

U20 Barthés Cup

The latter is using the competition to prepare for the U20 Barthés Trophy – Rugby Africa’s Under 20 Tournament which will be played in Kenya from April 9 to 17.

Namibia, along with Madagascar, Senegal, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Zambia and hosts Kenya were officially confirmed by the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) as the teams that will compete in the nine-day tournament at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Last year, only three teams participated and they were Kenya, Madagascar and Senegal. Chipu retained the title after taming Madagascar's Junior Makis 21-20 in a pulsating final.

The U/20 Barthes trophy is the Rugby Africa U/20 championship. Teams compete on an annual basis, and the winners of the competition earn the right to represent the African continent at the World Rugby Junior Trophy.