EA Safari Rally MD resigns after 9 months

Ms Tundo has served as the Executive Managing Director since her appointment in January this year, following the acquisition of EASCR by Minti Motorsport UK .

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I take this opportunity to thank Ms Lynn Tundo for her dedicated service to the East African Safari Classic Rally, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavours, " said Joey Ghose, Chairman of EASCR.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Tundo's resignation follows the marathon rally's announcement of its postponement to early next year, from its scheduled date of 1st November 2021.

The prevailing Covid-19 travel restrictions have hindered participants from jetting in to take part in the iconic rally.

"This role has been a labor of love borne of our family's deep involvement in the sport across the last 50 years," said Lynn Tundo. Adding, "It was always a fixed term engagement meant to end in November. The rally has been postponed to 2022 due to international restrictions related to the global pandemic."

The outgoing MD revealed, "the timelines have been extended beyond the commitments I'd made and so it is the right moment to hand it over to a new leader. What we've achieved under the new owners this year has been incredible and I'm very proud of the team and the new direction".

Lynn Tundo comes from a family where rally is in the DNA . She was the first Lady Chairman of a motor club in Kenya and has organized numerous successful rallies that embody the spirit of the Classic.