Election panel set up ahead of Cricket Kenya polls

The committee, having been in charge for 10 months now, set Saturday February 26, 2022 as the Cricket Kenya elections date.

The committee is chaired by retired Judge, Joyce Alouch, who has also appointed a seven-member Independent Elections Panel that will take charge of the elections.

The panel will be chaired by Kenneth Wayne Mutuma, Marcela Sinda will be the Secretary while Omore Osendo, Lujain Abbas, Fatuma Abdullahi, Stephen Owino, Fred Majimbo will complete the seven-member team.

The elections are set to take place at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani from 9:00 am with the Independent Elections Panel promising to share the calendar of its activities with the public in due cause.

Commonwealth qualifiers

The news comes on the same day when Bangladesh romped to an 80-run win over Kenya on the second day of the ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Kenya won the toss and elected to bowl in their first match of the five-team tournament, being played to decide one remaining slot at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Australia, Barbados, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa have already qualified.

Lavendah Idambo delivered a nervous first over, leaking 16 runs, including two boundaries and three wide deliveries.

However, she hit back with the wicket of opener Shamima Sultana before Mercyline Ochieng trapped Nigar Sultana in front and dismissed Rumana Ahmed first ball.

Murshida Khatun struck a few boundaries to the off side fence before getting a leading edge to Queentor Abel who made no mistake, taking the catch off her own bowling.

In her very next over, Abel picked up the scalps of both Sobhana Mostary and Fargana Hoque to leave Bangladesh reeling at 50 for six at the end of nine overs.

A period of consolidation followed as Ritu Moni and Salma Khatun opted to rotate the strike and play out Abel’s remaining overs.

After getting their eye in, they accelerated the run rate with Ritu Moni lofting Sarah Bhakita into mid-wicket for a boundary. They picked up 30 runs in the final three overs to lift Bangladesh to a respectable 125.

In reply, Kenya’s innings never got going. Veronica Abuga edged Salma Khatun through to keeper Shamima Sultana in the first over.

Bowling the second over, Suraya Azmim trapped Queentor Abel in front for nine. A brilliant direct hit from Murshida Khatun caught Sylvia Kinyua short of her crease before Kenyan skipper Margarte Ngoche was trapped in front by a Nahida Akter arm ball.

Akter was able to extract turn from the wicket squaring up Venasa Ooko with a delivery that spun in before straightening to clip her off stump.