Eliud Kipchoge on a mission to create history

If Kipchoge successfully wins the Tokyo marathon, he will be one step closer to creating history once again.

The two-time Olympic champion is on a mission chasing the goal of winning all six World Marathon Majors. He already owns gold medals from Berlin, Chicago, and London leaving Boston, New York City, and Tokyo as the remaining stops.

The Abbott World Marathon Majors is a series consisting of six of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world. The purpose of the Majors is to advance the sport, raise awareness of its athletes, and increase the level of interest in elite racing.

It will be a tough challenge

The 36-year old holds the world record with a time of 2:01:39 set in Berlin in 2018 and became the only man to break the two-hour barrier at an unofficial race in 2019.

"We have spent the past few days in Japan and I can say that this country feels like home. I totally appreciate how the organisation arranged for us to train and prepare for the marathon but at the same time honour all the regulations in place designed to keep us all safe," posted Kipchoge on all his social media pages.

The 37-year-old is half-a-year older than he was at the Olympics and he faces a deep field on Sunday of some of the best marathoners in the world.

"I’m delighted to be competing in Japan again after winning my Olympic gold medal here last year, in what will be my first Tokyo Marathon. I’m looking forward to a great race on Sunday," concluded his post.

Kipchoge returned to training after taking one month of rest following his historic defence of his Olympic marathon title on the streets of Sapporo.