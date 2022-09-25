Eliud Kipchoge breaks world record in Berlin Marathon

Charles Ouma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Congratulations!

Eliud Kipchoge breaks marathon record in Berlin
Eliud Kipchoge breaks marathon record in Berlin

Eliud Kipchoge lived up to expectations, breaking his own world record and winning the Berlin Marathon, clocking 2:01:09.

Recommended articles

The experienced athlete lowered the previous record which he set at the German capital in 2018 by 30 seconds.

The king of marathon made his intention clear early in the race, surging ahead and maintaining the lead to the finish line.

The world-record holder has been in top form, breaking records and cementing his place among the greats.

Eliud Kipchoge breaks marathon record in Berlin
Eliud Kipchoge breaks marathon record in Berlin Pulse Live Kenya

The win which saw him cross the tape ahead of Kenya’s Mark Korir was his 15th in 17 career marathons to claim his place among the greats in marathon races.

In March this year, Kipchoge set a new course record at the Tokyo Marathon after crossing the finish line in two hours, two minutes, and 40 seconds (2:02:40).

Among his most-celebrated achievements was running a full marathon in less than two hours.

The decorated athlete set a new world record at the Ineos 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria with millions across the globe watching the spectacular feat which saw Kipchoge cross the finish line in a record time of 1:59:40.

Hailed as one of the greatest athletes of all-time, Kipchoge did not disappoint at the widely-publicized event, treating millions of enthusiasts to a rare blend of tact, precision, experience and spectacular display of his prowess in the track in his quest to become the first person to run a full marathon in under two hours.

The world marathon world record holder first attempted the feat in 2017, finishing the race in a record-breaking time of 2:00:25 and missing the 1:59 mark by a mere 26 seconds.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

More from category

  • Families of migrant workers are urging FIFA and the Qatari government to pay up ahead 2022 World Cup

    Families demand 'millions' from FIFA as compensation for migrant labourers who died ahead of World Cup

  • Footballers pay tribute to Rafael Nadal following retirement

    How Drogba, Messi, and other footballers have paid tribute to Roger Federer following his retirement

  • Eliud Kipchoge breaks marathon record in Berlin

    Eliud Kipchoge breaks world record in Berlin Marathon

Recommended articles

Families demand 'millions' from FIFA as compensation for migrant labourers who died ahead of World Cup

Families demand 'millions' from FIFA as compensation for migrant labourers who died ahead of World Cup

How Drogba, Messi, and other footballers have paid tribute to Roger Federer following his retirement

How Drogba, Messi, and other footballers have paid tribute to Roger Federer following his retirement

Eliud Kipchoge breaks world record in Berlin Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge breaks world record in Berlin Marathon

Reactions as fans blame Ferran Torres after dropping stinker in Spain's loss to Switzerland

Reactions as fans blame Ferran Torres after dropping stinker in Spain's loss to Switzerland

WWE Smackdown Recap as The Usos retain their undisputed tag team title

WWE Smackdown Recap as The Usos retain their undisputed tag team title

Arsene Wenger tips Arsenal to beat Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea to league title

Arsene Wenger tips Arsenal to beat Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea to league title

Trending

Social media reactions as Switzerland defeated Spain 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday
UNL

Reactions as fans blame Ferran Torres after dropping stinker in Spain's loss to Switzerland

WWE Friday night Smackdown Recap
WRESTLING

WWE Smackdown Recap as The Usos retain their undisputed tag team title

Eliud Kipchoge breaks marathon record in Berlin

Eliud Kipchoge breaks world record in Berlin Marathon

Families of migrant workers are urging FIFA and the Qatari government to pay up ahead 2022 World Cup
QATAR 2022

Families demand 'millions' from FIFA as compensation for migrant labourers who died ahead of World Cup

Footballers pay tribute to Rafael Nadal following retirement

How Drogba, Messi, and other footballers have paid tribute to Roger Federer following his retirement