Eliud Kipchoge breaks world record in Berlin Marathon

The experienced athlete lowered the previous record which he set at the German capital in 2018 by 30 seconds.

The king of marathon made his intention clear early in the race, surging ahead and maintaining the lead to the finish line.

The world-record holder has been in top form, breaking records and cementing his place among the greats.

Pulse Live Kenya

The win which saw him cross the tape ahead of Kenya’s Mark Korir was his 15th in 17 career marathons to claim his place among the greats in marathon races.

In March this year, Kipchoge set a new course record at the Tokyo Marathon after crossing the finish line in two hours, two minutes, and 40 seconds (2:02:40).

Among his most-celebrated achievements was running a full marathon in less than two hours.

The decorated athlete set a new world record at the Ineos 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria with millions across the globe watching the spectacular feat which saw Kipchoge cross the finish line in a record time of 1:59:40.

Hailed as one of the greatest athletes of all-time, Kipchoge did not disappoint at the widely-publicized event, treating millions of enthusiasts to a rare blend of tact, precision, experience and spectacular display of his prowess in the track in his quest to become the first person to run a full marathon in under two hours.