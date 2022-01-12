Kipchoge secures new partnership as he prepares for 2024 Olympics

Two-time Olympic Gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge has signed a new Performance Partnership with British multinational chemicals company INEOS as he targets gold at 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.
Kipchoge aims to make history in Paris 2024
Having won gold in the men’s marathon at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, defending his title from Rio 2016, Kipchoge is going for a record-breaking three Olympic titles back-to-back as he targets gold at Paris 2024.
"To support this ambition, Kipchoge will be working with Sir Dave Brailsford in his new role as Director of Sport at INEOS," read a press statement.
Performance Partnerships are about knowing and trusting what your partner is doing and requires quality and transparent communication.
According to INEOS, a team has been assembled to try and actualise Kipchoge's dream. The team will include three individuals who were part of the historic INEOS 1:59 Challenge.
Sir Dave Brailsford the Team Principal of cycling’s Team Sky will head the team. Sir Brailsford will be aided by Global Sports Communication (GSC) Valentijn Trouw and Kipchoge's coach Patrick Sang.
"In 2019, Kipchoge made history at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge by becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours.
The knowledge and expertise of the team that made this feat possible will reunite again to work with Kipchoge to help achieve his goals," read the statement in part.
After signing of the agreement, Kipchoge revealed he was excited for this next chapter in his life, categorically stating his intent to break one more barrier before he retires.
“We have had a wonderful relationship since we first started working together and have already changed the world together once. I am excited to keep breaking barriers with the support of INEOS on our side," he stated.
Sir Brailsford on the other hand was full of praise for the greatest marathoner of all time, expressing his excitement for the new challenge.
“Eliud Kipchoge is a once in a generation athlete breaking athletic boundaries that many felt impossible. The opportunity to come together again to tackle new ambitious challenges with Eliud and the wider running team is incredibly exciting,” he said.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS was also full of praise for Kipchoge, stating how pleased he was to renew the partnership.
“Eliud is a very special person with an approach and mindset that transcends sport. We have a close affinity with Eliud after the 1:59 Challenge so I’m pleased to bring him back into the fold,” he said.
Eliud Kipchoge and his team will begin working with the other teams backed by INEOS, which includes the All Blacks, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, INEOS Grenadiers cycling team, America’s Cup Challenger of Record INEOS Britannia, OGC Nice and FC Lausanne-Sport.
