The greatest marathoner of all time, Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge, is on his way to making history and possibly adding another feather to his already well-decorated cap.
Kipchoge pitted against 5 others for world Sportsman of the Year award
He will battle it out with Lewandowski, Max Verstappen and Novak Djokovic,
The record-breaking marathon runner has been nominated for the 2022 Male Sportsman of the year at the Laureus World Sports Awards.
The marathoner will battle it out with Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, Dutch formula one world champion Max Verstappen, US swimmer Caeleb Dressel, Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski and American NFL superstar Tom Brady.
In a statement, Kipchoge said that it’s an honour to be nominated alongside other world stars for the coveted award.
“I can say it's an honour to be nominated as Sports Personality of the Year Award 2021. Fantastic to be in the same list as great sportsmen like Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic, Caeleb Dressel, Robert Lewandowski & Max Verstappen. Thank you to all for your great support,” Kipchoge said.
Kipchoge easily won the marathon race at the Tokyo Olympics. It is the second time he is achieving the feat.
The Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award nominees are Australian tennis world No 1 Ashleigh Barty, USA athlete Allyson Felix, Spanish footballer Alexia Putellas, Jamaican athlete Elaine Thompson-Herah, Australian swimmer Emma McKeon and USA swimmer Katie Ledecky.
Nominees for the Laureus World Team of the Year Award are Argentina's men's football team, Barcelona's women's football team, China's Olympic diving team, Italy's men's football team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas formula one team and USA basketball outfit Milwaukee Bucs.
2022 Laureus World Sports Awards nominees
Sportsman of the Year
Tom Brady (USA) American Football
Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Tennis
Caeleb Dressel (USA) Swimming
Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football
Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Ashleigh Barty (Australia) Tennis
Allyson Felix (USA) Athletics
Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming
Emma McKeon (Australia) Swimming
Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football
Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) Athletics
Team of the Year
Argentina Men's Football Team
Barcelona Women's Football Team
Italy Men's Football Team
Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Team
Breakthrough of the Year
Neeraj Chopra (India) Athletics
Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Tennis
Pedri (Spain) Football
Emma Raducanu (UK) Tennis
Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) Athletics
Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming
Comeback of the Year
Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics
Sky Brown (UK) Skateboarding
Mark Cavendish (UK) Cycling
Tom Daley (UK) Diving
Marc Marquez (Spain) Motor Cycling
Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling
Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability
Diede de Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis
Marcel Hug (Switzerland) Wheelchair Athletics
Shingo Kunieda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis
Jetze Plat (Netherlands) Para Cycling / Para Triathlon
Susana Rodríguez (Spain) Para Triathlon
Sarah Storey (UK) Para Cycling
World Action Sportsperson of the Year
Ítalo Ferreira (Brazil) Surfing
Alberto Gines (Spain) Climbing
Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding
Carissa Moore (USA) Surfing
Momiji Nishiya (Japan) Skateboarding
Bethany Shriever (UK) BMX
Sport for Good Award
Ich will da rauf! (Germany) Climbing
Juca Pe Cagna (Italy) Multi-sport
Kick 4 Life (Lesotho) Football
