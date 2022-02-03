RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kipchoge pitted against 5 others for world Sportsman of the Year award

Dennis Milimo

He will battle it out with Lewandowski, Max Verstappen and Novak Djokovic,

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge defends gold medal in men's marathon
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge defends gold medal in men's marathon

The greatest marathoner of all time, Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge, is on his way to making history and possibly adding another feather to his already well-decorated cap.

The record-breaking marathon runner has been nominated for the 2022 Male Sportsman of the year at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

The marathoner will battle it out with Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, Dutch formula one world champion Max Verstappen, US swimmer Caeleb Dressel, Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski and American NFL superstar Tom Brady.

In a statement, Kipchoge said that it’s an honour to be nominated alongside other world stars for the coveted award.

“I can say it's an honour to be nominated as Sports Personality of the Year Award 2021. Fantastic to be in the same list as great sportsmen like Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic, Caeleb Dressel, Robert Lewandowski & Max Verstappen. Thank you to all for your great support,” Kipchoge said.

Kipchoge easily won the marathon race at the Tokyo Olympics. It is the second time he is achieving the feat.

The Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award nominees are Australian tennis world No 1 Ashleigh Barty, USA athlete Allyson Felix, Spanish footballer Alexia Putellas, Jamaican athlete Elaine Thompson-Herah, Australian swimmer Emma McKeon and USA swimmer Katie Ledecky.

Nominees for the Laureus World Team of the Year Award are Argentina's men's football team, Barcelona's women's football team, China's Olympic diving team, Italy's men's football team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas formula one team and USA basketball outfit Milwaukee Bucs.

2022 Laureus World Sports Awards nominees

Sportsman of the Year

Tom Brady (USA) American Football

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Tennis

Caeleb Dressel (USA) Swimming

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football

Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Ashleigh Barty (Australia) Tennis

Allyson Felix (USA) Athletics

Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming

Emma McKeon (Australia) Swimming

Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football

Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) Athletics

Team of the Year

Argentina Men's Football Team

Barcelona Women's Football Team

Italy Men's Football Team

Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Team

2022 Laureus World Sports Awards nominees
2022 Laureus World Sports Awards nominees 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards nominees Pulse Live Kenya

Breakthrough of the Year

Neeraj Chopra (India) Athletics

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Tennis

Pedri (Spain) Football

Emma Raducanu (UK) Tennis

Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) Athletics

Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming

Comeback of the Year

Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics

Sky Brown (UK) Skateboarding

Mark Cavendish (UK) Cycling

Tom Daley (UK) Diving

Marc Marquez (Spain) Motor Cycling

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

Diede de Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis

Marcel Hug (Switzerland) Wheelchair Athletics

Shingo Kunieda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis

Jetze Plat (Netherlands) Para Cycling / Para Triathlon

Susana Rodríguez (Spain) Para Triathlon

Sarah Storey (UK) Para Cycling

World Action Sportsperson of the Year

Ítalo Ferreira (Brazil) Surfing

Alberto Gines (Spain) Climbing

Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding

Carissa Moore (USA) Surfing

Momiji Nishiya (Japan) Skateboarding

Bethany Shriever (UK) BMX

Sport for Good Award

Ich will da rauf! (Germany) Climbing

Juca Pe Cagna (Italy) Multi-sport

Kick 4 Life (Lesotho) Football

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

