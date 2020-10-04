World Marathon Record holder Eliud Kipchoge has said that he experienced challenges with one of his ears, as he finished 8th in the just concluded 2020 London Marathon.

Taking to social media, Kipchoge said that after crossing the 25 Kilometer mark, his right ear completely blocked, and that is how sport is.

He went on to say that his focus now is on the next race, as he thanked everyone for their support.

“After 25 kilometers my ear blocked and it couldn't open anymore. But this is how sport is, we should accept defeat and focus for the winning next time. Thanks for the support,” said Eliud Kipchoge.

This is the first time Kipchoge has lost a marathon in 7 years.

Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata, Vincent Kipchumba and Sisay Lemma at the 2020 London Marathon (Courtesy/Irish mirror)

Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata won the London Marathon in a time of 2 hours 05 minutes and 42 seconds.

Second place was Kenyan Vincent Kipchumba who came in just a second after Kitata at 2:05:42, as Ethiopian Sisay Lemma came in third in 2:05:45.

