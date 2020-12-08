The current EPL season is nothing short of a rollercoaster for many top clubs, including the defending champions, Liverpool. Following a stunning performance last season, Liverpool will once again be among the most dominant side this season, though they’ve not managed to replicate their authentic performance from last season. The defending champions will be headed to Fulham this week, as Leeds welcome West Ham United. Here are EPL’s best bets this week that you can place on Betway today.

Leeds vs. West Ham – 11th December

On Friday, Leeds will be hosting West Ham in an exciting match at the Elland Road Stadium. The hosts will go into the game after losing to Chelsea in their last game, while West Ham suffered a humiliating loss against Manchester United. However, West ham united will have the momentum ahead of the game, while Leeds will be the bookies’ favorite. Nonetheless, it’s going to be a thrilling clash.

West ham finished 16th last season, putting manager Moyes under scrutiny. In their recent clashes, West Ham was taken down by Manchester United in a game that ended 3-1, leaving them at the 7th spot with four losses and five victories. Leeds seems like the most likely winner, but punters at Betway can wager on Over 2.5 goals for this game.

Fulham vs. Liverpool – 13th December

After traveling to Denmark for their Champions League group match with Midtjylland on Wednesday, Liverpool will face Fulham in the weekend EPL fixtures. The Reds will go into this match after an impressive performance last weekend, which saw them defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0. Liverpool also decreased their injury problems during this game, as Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold are now back in the squad.

Fulham, on the other hand, has conceded more goals than any other EPL team. The Cottagers are in the 17th spot on the EPL table after recording their eight-defeat last weekend at the hands of Manchester City. As such, Fulham will go into the game desperate for a win to change their deteriorating situation. Nonetheless, securing a win over Liverpool will be almost impossible for them, though they might try to hold out to a draw.

Southampton vs. Sheffield United – 13th December

Southampton will welcome Sheffield United at the St. Mary’s Stadium for Sunday’s EPL game after fine performances in the season’s first half. The Saints are currently among the top 10 EPL teams ahead of Matchday 12, and they’re expected to secure the win following the return of Danny Ings, who has been out on injury. Additionally, Southampton will be keen to secure their fourth home win this season.

On the other side, the blades are still struggling in the EPL, having collected only a single point from a total of 33 possible points. That explains why Sheffield is the obvious underdog for this game. Boss Chis Wilder will be under pressure to deliver results on Sunday, but considering the Saint’s fine start this season, they might be returning to the Steel City disappointed.