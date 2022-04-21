Man United officially appoint Erik ten Hag as manager

Cyprian Kimutai
Erik ten Hag is the current manager of Dutch side, Ajax FC

Erik ten Hag appointed as new Manchester United manager

Manchester United have confirmed Erik ten Hag will take over as manager at the end of the season. The English Premier League side made the announcement through their website stating he will be at the helm until 2025.

John Murtough, Man United Football Director, said: “In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that."

Erik ten Hag on the other hand expressed how excited he was to join the 20 time Premier League manager as well as assured his former club of his commitment to finishing the season well.

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

New Man United manager, Erik Ten Hag
New Man United manager, Erik Ten Hag Reuters

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United,” said ten Hag.

Without a permanent boss since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit in November, the Old Trafford giants initially worked under caretaker Michael Carrick before Ralf Rangnick took over on an interim basis for the rest of the campaign.

United have been interviewing with a view to appointing their new permanent manager before the summer to aid their much-needed rebuild, with Ten Hag chosen as the man to lead the club forward.

The impressive Ajax boss is looking to wrap up a third Eredivisie title before moving to Old Trafford on a three-year deal, which includes the option of a further year.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

