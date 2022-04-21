Man United officially appoint Erik ten Hag as manager

John Murtough, Man United Football Director, said: “In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that."

Erik ten Hag on the other hand expressed how excited he was to join the 20 time Premier League manager as well as assured his former club of his commitment to finishing the season well.

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

Reuters

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United,” said ten Hag.

Without a permanent boss since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit in November, the Old Trafford giants initially worked under caretaker Michael Carrick before Ralf Rangnick took over on an interim basis for the rest of the campaign.

United have been interviewing with a view to appointing their new permanent manager before the summer to aid their much-needed rebuild, with Ten Hag chosen as the man to lead the club forward.