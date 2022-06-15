Excitement galore as Safari Rally to feature in video game

Dubbed WRC 10, the video game is a special anniversary edition released ahead of the WRC’s 50th season celebrations in 2022 and comes with a host of unique features reflecting a half-century of rallying heritage.

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) in May celebrated 50 years of WRC's existence with Vodafone Rally de Portugal held between May 19-22 forming as the centrepoint of the half-century festivities.

Three-day competition

The three-day eWRC competition will see gamers take part in three stages; Kasarani, Sayabei and Ntulele. Kasarani is 4.45km loop, while Sayabei is 6.28km. Ntulele, the most challenging stage will feature stormy weather on 14.35km trail.

Lebanese teenager Sami-Joe is expected to dominate the stages, having all-but guaranteed a spot in the eSports WRC World Final – presented by AGON by AOC. Only eight drivers are guaranteed a spot in the final with most drivers currently fighting to remain in the top eight.

"With a hyper-realistic and ultra-precise physics engine, WRC 10 has made the feeling of driving even better, with better aerodynamic force, turbo and braking management, on all surfaces. The sound design has also been revamped to reinforce the immersion," reads a statement on the WRC website.