Excitement galore as Safari Rally to feature in video game

Cyprian Kimutai
Kenya will host the 10th round from Friday, June 17 to Monday, June 20

Kenya will play host to the 10th round of the eSports WRC Championship from 17-20 June as the race for final spots heats up.
With less than ten days to go to the start of the Safari Rally, gamers in Kenya have something to smile about after the introduction of World Rally Championships (WRC) 10th round of eSports WRC (eWRC) set to take place from Friday, June 17 to Monday, June 20 as a build-up to the main event.

Dubbed WRC 10, the video game is a special anniversary edition released ahead of the WRC’s 50th season celebrations in 2022 and comes with a host of unique features reflecting a half-century of rallying heritage.

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) in May celebrated 50 years of WRC's existence with Vodafone Rally de Portugal held between May 19-22 forming as the centrepoint of the half-century festivities.

Three challenges await drivers in Kenya beginning with a 4.45km loop of Kasarani. Next up is the Sayabei challenge at only a slightly longer 6.28km. It is on the final stage of the weekend where the rally is likely to be decided with stormy weather expected on the 14.35km Ntulele stage.
The three-day eWRC competition will see gamers take part in three stages; Kasarani, Sayabei and Ntulele. Kasarani is 4.45km loop, while Sayabei is 6.28km. Ntulele, the most challenging stage will feature stormy weather on 14.35km trail.

Lebanese teenager Sami-Joe is expected to dominate the stages, having all-but guaranteed a spot in the eSports WRC World Final – presented by AGON by AOC. Only eight drivers are guaranteed a spot in the final with most drivers currently fighting to remain in the top eight.

"With a hyper-realistic and ultra-precise physics engine, WRC 10 has made the feeling of driving even better, with better aerodynamic force, turbo and braking management, on all surfaces. The sound design has also been revamped to reinforce the immersion," reads a statement on the WRC website.

In addition to the eSports WRC Championship, WRC also invites players to enter into weekly challenges, with new challenges being announced every Thursday on their website as well as social media platforms.

