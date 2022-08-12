GAMING

2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch Esports tournament to begin this August in South Africa

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Esports

Students will compete as teams in Valorant in this year's Red Bull Campus clutch competition.

Red Bull Campus Clutch comes to South Africa in 2022
Red Bull Campus Clutch comes to South Africa in 2022

Red Bull's Campus Clutch Tournament is set to make return this 2022.

Campus Clutch is an esports tournament that sees universities and colleges competing globally as teams in Valorant – a hero shooter game.

This year, South African teams will go through six rounds of qualifiers, scattered around the country.

Winners will also claim their spot at the National Final, taking place at this year’s Comic-Con.

Victory-claimers at Comic-Con will be invited to attend the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final taking place in Brazil later in December.

Red Bull Campus Clutch
Red Bull Campus Clutch Twitter

The inaugural Campus Clutch took place in 2021, with 50 countries taking part. More than 400 events took place, built around 25,000 university Valorant gamers. This year’s event hopes to draw a larger crowd to work with.

After the South African qualifiers, the winning team will compete in the World Finals, taking place in São Paulo, Brazil this December.

Red Bull Campus Clutch 2021
Red Bull Campus Clutch 2021 Twitter

The winner there will be crowned the World Champion (until next year) and could walk away with a whooping €20,000 in prize money, and a VIP spot at the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour Event.

The qualifiers is slated to begin from the 26th of August to the 17th of September 2022.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Red Bull Campus Clutch comes to South Africa in 2022

    2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch Esports tournament to begin this August in South Africa

  • Pulse Sports previews EA Sports release of the FIFA 23 Matchday Experience trailer

    FIFA 23: Matchday Experience Preview (What to expect)

  • Mohamed Salah

    Mo Salah and four other must haves ahead of the deadline

Recommended articles

Barcelona may register players in time following activation of 'fourth lever'

Barcelona may register players in time following activation of 'fourth lever'

'Wetin be this?' – Reactions as Ronaldo, Rashford debut Man Utd third kit

'Wetin be this?' – Reactions as Ronaldo, Rashford debut Man Utd third kit

'Not for Sale!' - Manchester United shun PSG interest in Marcus Rashford

'Not for Sale!' - Manchester United shun PSG interest in Marcus Rashford

2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch Esports tournament to begin this August in South Africa

2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch Esports tournament to begin this August in South Africa

Pulse Sports predicts downfall of Milan, Serie A's top 4 this season

Pulse Sports predicts downfall of Milan, Serie A's top 4 this season

Barcelona or Real Madrid: Pulse Sports predicts 'the very predictable' La Liga

Barcelona or Real Madrid: Pulse Sports predicts 'the very predictable' La Liga

Trending

Manchester United have ended their chase for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong this summer according to reports
TRANSFERS

Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase

Pulse Sports predicts: Barcelona or Real Madrid for the La Liga
SEASON PREVIEWS

Barcelona or Real Madrid: Pulse Sports predicts 'the very predictable' La Liga

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku reflects on disappointing return to Chelsea

Lukaku: I thought I'd be hero at Chelsea

Wazito FC Elli Asieche (left) shields Tusker FC Charles Momanyi on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO
FKF-PL

Wazito FC pull out of upcoming season

Nick Kyrgios(Right) defeated Daniil Medvedev at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Wednesday
TENNIS

Kyrgios defeats World Number 1 Medvedev at National Bank Open

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan won their 19th Scudetto last season
SEASON PREVIEWS

Pulse Sports predicts the downfall of Milan, Serie A's top 4 this season

Red Bull Campus Clutch comes to South Africa in 2022
GAMING

2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch Esports tournament to begin this August in South Africa