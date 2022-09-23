EA finally released the soundtracks for FIFA 23 VOLTA football and Nigerian music superstars have once again made it to the list.
FIFA 23: Bad Boy Timz, Olamide and Seun Kuti feature on VOLTA Soundtracks (Full list)
Afrobeats has made a return to EA's Volta Football soundtracks once again on FIFA 23 with some big names featuring in this year's edition.
The VOLTA soundtracks were introduced from FIFA 20. The songs on that mode drive street action with the latest and greatest in grime, electronic, and hip-hop.
The sound of VOLTA FOOTBALL is found under buzzing street lights in neighborhoods from Lagos and São Paulo to Los Angeles and Rome. Its gritty underground vibe can be felt in the scuttling trainers on a packed dirt lot or hot concrete playground, built essentially for the thrills of street soccer.
Afrobeats has already featured in FIFA 23's Global Soundtracks and it has once again made a return to VOLTA with Bad Boy Timz's Skelele featuring YBNL boss Olamide debuting on the playlist as well as Seun Kuti's Ku ku Kee Me in which he featured American rapper Black Thought.
What songs are on FIFA 23 VOLTA Playlists?
Here’s the full list of FIFA 23 Global soundtracks below as revealed by EA.
- Baby Tate - Pedi
- Bad Boy Timz ft. Olamide - Skelele
- Bonobo ft. O’Flynn - Otomo
- Central Cee - Obsessed With You
- Chase & Status ft. Takura - Don't be Scared
- Curtis Richa - Work it out
- Dapz On The Map - Give Thanks
- Denzel Curry ft. Slowthai - Zatoichi
- Disclosure, RAYE - Waterfall
- Doss - Look
- Edd - Mama Used To Say
- Effy - Not Yours
- Eunique - Man nennt mich
- Gardna ft. MC Spyda - Disturb Them
- Gorgon City, DRAMA - You've Done Enough
- Graham Lake ft. Avelino - Run em Down
- IDK & Kaytranada - Dog Food
- Jack Harlow - Nail Tech
- James BKS ft. The Big Hash - High Level
- Joy Club & TIEKS - Lifted
- Koffee - Pull Up
- Kojey Radical ft. Knucks - Payback
- Kungs with The Knocks - People
- LODATO & Janice Robinson - Dreamer
- Lous and The Yakuza - Kisé
- Luude ft. Dear Sunday - Wanna Stay
- LYAM ft. Wiki - THE REAPERS
- Mall Grab ft. Novelist - Times Change
- Manga Saint Hilare, J Blackman - Maybe Not
- M Calfan & Leo Stannard - Better
- Moksi, Diede - T.T.Y.N.
- Monty & Visages - Hardware
- Nas - 40-16 Building
- Nightmares on Wax - Breathe In
- Money x Whiney - Sorry I’m Not Sorry
- Piers James - Showbiz
- Quevedo, Linton - Ahora y Siempre
- Regents - Heritage
- Remi Wolf - Quiet On Set
- Ruckspin X Eliza Legzdina - Leader of the Pack
- sadeyes, Lil Xtra - i’m not okay
- seeyousoon - Fix Your Face
- Seun Kuti & Black Thought - Ku Ku Kee Mee
- Shenseea - RUN RUN
- Silvana Imam ft. Jaqe - Hela Vägen Upp
- Smoke DZA, Girl Talk - Season
- Tassia Zappia - I’m Gon’ Get You
- Watch The Ride x Emz - READY4DEM
- Wh0 - Sunshine
- Young Franco ft. Jay Prince - Rollout
- yunè pinku - DC Rot
Pheelz, Others design Custom FUT kits for FIFA 23
In a press release on Thursday, EA teased: "The carefully curated mixture of hip hop, alternative, electronic dance and pop music transports players directly into the game of street football."
Artists such as Jack Harlow, ROSALIA, Pheelz and Central Cee have also played a bigger part in the game, designing their own FIFA Ultimate Team kits.
These customised kits - which are designed to personify each artists' personality - will be available for players to unlock through certain objectives from 27th September when early access for the game mode launches.
FIFA 23 will be released worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One on September 30.
