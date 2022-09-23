FIFA 23: Bad Boy Timz, Olamide and Seun Kuti feature on VOLTA Soundtracks (Full list)

The VOLTA soundtracks were introduced from FIFA 20. The songs on that mode drive street action with the latest and greatest in grime, electronic, and hip-hop.

The sound of VOLTA FOOTBALL is found under buzzing street lights in neighborhoods from Lagos and São Paulo to Los Angeles and Rome. Its gritty underground vibe can be felt in the scuttling trainers on a packed dirt lot or hot concrete playground, built essentially for the thrills of street soccer.

Afrobeats has already featured in FIFA 23's Global Soundtracks and it has once again made a return to VOLTA with Bad Boy Timz's Skelele featuring YBNL boss Olamide debuting on the playlist as well as Seun Kuti's Ku ku Kee Me in which he featured American rapper Black Thought.

What songs are on FIFA 23 VOLTA Playlists?

Here’s the full list of FIFA 23 Global soundtracks below as revealed by EA.

Baby Tate - Pedi

Bad Boy Timz ft. Olamide - Skelele

Bonobo ft. O’Flynn - Otomo

Central Cee - Obsessed With You

Chase & Status ft. Takura - Don't be Scared

Curtis Richa - Work it out

Dapz On The Map - Give Thanks

Denzel Curry ft. Slowthai - Zatoichi

Disclosure, RAYE - Waterfall

Doss - Look

Edd - Mama Used To Say

Effy - Not Yours

Eunique - Man nennt mich

Gardna ft. MC Spyda - Disturb Them

Gorgon City, DRAMA - You've Done Enough

Graham Lake ft. Avelino - Run em Down

IDK & Kaytranada - Dog Food

Jack Harlow - Nail Tech

James BKS ft. The Big Hash - High Level

Joy Club & TIEKS - Lifted

Koffee - Pull Up

Kojey Radical ft. Knucks - Payback

Kungs with The Knocks - People

LODATO & Janice Robinson - Dreamer

Lous and The Yakuza - Kisé

Luude ft. Dear Sunday - Wanna Stay

LYAM ft. Wiki - THE REAPERS

Mall Grab ft. Novelist - Times Change

Manga Saint Hilare, J Blackman - Maybe Not

M Calfan & Leo Stannard - Better

Moksi, Diede - T.T.Y.N.

Monty & Visages - Hardware

Nas - 40-16 Building

Nightmares on Wax - Breathe In

Money x Whiney - Sorry I’m Not Sorry

Piers James - Showbiz

Quevedo, Linton - Ahora y Siempre

Regents - Heritage

Remi Wolf - Quiet On Set

Ruckspin X Eliza Legzdina - Leader of the Pack

sadeyes, Lil Xtra - i’m not okay

seeyousoon - Fix Your Face

Seun Kuti & Black Thought - Ku Ku Kee Mee

Shenseea - RUN RUN

Silvana Imam ft. Jaqe - Hela Vägen Upp

Smoke DZA, Girl Talk - Season

Tassia Zappia - I’m Gon’ Get You

Watch The Ride x Emz - READY4DEM

Wh0 - Sunshine

Young Franco ft. Jay Prince - Rollout

yunè pinku - DC Rot

Pheelz, Others design Custom FUT kits for FIFA 23

In a press release on Thursday, EA teased: "The carefully curated mixture of hip hop, alternative, electronic dance and pop music transports players directly into the game of street football."

Artists such as Jack Harlow, ROSALIA, Pheelz and Central Cee have also played a bigger part in the game, designing their own FIFA Ultimate Team kits.

These customised kits - which are designed to personify each artists' personality - will be available for players to unlock through certain objectives from 27th September when early access for the game mode launches.