FIFA 23: All you need to know about Career Mode

Career mode encourages fans to play at their own pace, skill level, difficulty as well as dictate majority of the progress of their team.

Playing Career Mode either as head coach or the next big superstar, also affords gamers the opportunity to live out their footballing dreams virtually.

YouTube/EASportsFIFA

That being said, EA Sports officially revealed some new features coming to FIFA 23 Career Mode and here's all you need to know about it:

FIFA 23 Career Mode Personality system

One of the biggest new features of the new Career Mode is that, you can now build your player even further with a new player personality system.

Players can equally earn attribute boosts from actions, as well as personality points with every match played.

The new feature consists of three distinct personalities to unlock [both on and off the pitch]: Maverick, Heartbeat, and Virtuoso.

YouTube/EASportsFIFA

You can also mix and match these personalities to define yourself as a player in the game.

Maverick – The Mavericks are the kind of player personalities that go always forward and drive the game. They get rewarded for going forward with maverick personality points and earn boosts towards shooting, attacking positioning as well as pace. Off the pitch, a maverick spends big and enjoys the spoils of being a modern soccer superstar like the Cristiano Ronaldos and Neymars of this world.

– The Mavericks are the kind of player personalities that go always forward and drive the game. They get rewarded for going forward with maverick personality points and earn boosts towards shooting, attacking positioning as well as pace. Off the pitch, a maverick spends big and enjoys the spoils of being a modern soccer superstar like the Cristiano Ronaldos and Neymars of this world. Heartbeat - The Heartbeats are the most loyal club players, often times, they are the players who gets the dirty work done and the fans love them for it - like Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Real Madrid Casemiro. The heartbeat plays for the team and not for themselves. The points you earn here will boost attributes such as passing, vision, crossing and reactions. Off the pitch, they tend to be spend their income on charitable and community causes.

- The Heartbeats are the most loyal club players, often times, they are the players who gets the dirty work done and the fans love them for it - like Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Real Madrid Casemiro. The heartbeat plays for the team and not for themselves. The points you earn here will boost attributes such as passing, vision, crossing and reactions. Off the pitch, they tend to be spend their income on charitable and community causes. Virtuoso - The Virtuoso are those personalities that fly solo and win games by themselves. They could be midfielders or forwards, but most times forwards like Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema who are always silky on the ball and deliver clutch moments. Unlocking this pathway will boost your player's skill moves, weak foot and agility. Off the pitch, the Virtuoso maintains a humble personality off the pitch, they choose to most times spend their money on bettering themselves as an athlete.

You can reach a final tier of personality and reach an 'Absolute level' when you heavily invest points earned to unlock a final bump to player attributes.

FIFA 23 Career Mode also promises to present users with plenty of in-menu decisions to make in order to top up their personality points.

FIFA 23 Player Career Mode Investments

Also coming to Career Mode is the feature of being able to bank the money your player earns earn on his contract.

You can also spend money on off-pitch activities like hiring personal trainers or saunas for a positive impact on your game. You can even buy your teammates a birthday present.

However, depending on how you chose to spend your money, your player's personality could be affected for the better or worse.

Ultimately, this also means that negotiations for a better contract will finally mean something other than gaining a higher transfer value as you can now spend your hard-earned wages.

For Instance, If you:

Hire a Personal Trainer, you get +1 Strength, +25% Xp Training Boost, gain Virtuoso Points.

Donate to Schools, you gain Heartbeat Points.

Maybe purchase a Luxury Watch, you can gain Maverick Points.

Purchase an Electric Car, you can also gain both Virtuoso and Maverick Points.

YouTube/EASportsFIFA

Also in Player Career Mode, modern athletes are required to make financial investments and further their prospects. Important to bear in mind that there are different levels of risk, with higher financial rewards available as it is in the real world.

However, as your career continues, more investment opportunities open up. Examples of some investment opportunities in the game include:

Investing in a Phone App – Low risk

Investing in a Clothing Branding – Medium risk

Investing in the Stock Market – High risk

FIFA 23 Manager Mode

After years of clamoring by fans of the EA Sports soccer franchise, authentic Managers have finally been introduced consisting about over 350 of them.

The stress of creating similar manager avatars as well as renaming them can now end once and for all.

EA Sports/FIFA 23

Gamers can now choose their face-scanned manager from a roster of global names which includes Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Tottenham's Antonio Conte and Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard.

This is probably the only way you’ll see Pep Guardiola bringing his 'Tiki Taka blend' to a club like Watford for instance.

If you also want to know if your latest signing was a hit or a flop? You can now get a full transfer analysis from your board, including a grading, reaction and a comparison to the other players on your team.

YouTube/EASportsFIFA

You also have access to a Transfer Analyst, who will also tell you if you have over- or underpaid for a player during the transfer window.

The Transfer Analyst will also let you know if you already have a good replacement before you sell a play er, or if you need to sign a backup, or if there’s even a youth player ready to be promoted in their place.

Fans of Create Your Club can finally edit their club’s third kit and GK kit as well as editing individual player names, height and weight, appearance, positions, attributes, and even some of their animations [gestures and celebrations].

FIFA 23 Career Mode - Playable Highlights

A headline addition to the new Career Mode allows you to speedrun seasons with Playable Highlights.

For those that don’t have loads of time to commit to being a player or manager (even with 4-minutes halves), you can be relieved knowing that playable highlights are here.

YouTube/EASportsFIFA

You can now play team highlights similar to a highlights montage you’ll see on TV. This can be all highlights, or either attacking or defensive ones.

You can also choose to only play the ones that you are involved in, on either side of the ball.

This is a happy balance between playing a full 90-minute match and risking it with a quick simulation. The highlights that eventually appear will be attribute-driven, based on the matchup between the two teams involved. It will also take fitness and player morale into account.

There are also new cinematic, dynamic moments to add even more immersion to your career just like a soccer version of GTA.

These include your arrival at a new club, making those marquee signings, your player breaking into the starting XI, a first-team debut, and a big player sale.

There is also a menu redesign in the new Career Mode. The central page now consists a simpler layout and allows you to get to the most-used sections quickly while being able to view your player at a glance.

YouTube/EASportsFIFA

The new menu feels a bit more like FUT or VOLTA but the redesign will let players with spend more time in-game and less on menu surfing.

Pre-season tournaments have finally been restructured. They are timed much closer to the start of the season, so your player or team benefits from the sharpness as in real life.

There's no confirmation yet about the addition of women’s football to FIFA 23 Career Mode, but as far as we know, the FA Women’s Super League and Division 1 Féminine are joining the game data as playable clubs.