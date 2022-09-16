FIFA 23: FUT Companion App for Web, Android and iOS (All you need to know)

The Web App and Companion App are online extensions that allow users to access their FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Club without a console, providing users with a way to manage different aspects of their Club, such as managing their Squad, completing Squad Building Challenges, and buying and selling Cards on the Transfer Market on the go, or when their console is unavailable.
The Web and Companion Apps are traditionally used as a way to kick-start your journey into a new iteration of FIFA, and have historically been released several days before the global launch of the game
The FIFA 23 Companion App will be released one day after the Web App launch: September 22, 2022.
The FIFA 23 Companion App is available as an update for those who already have FIFA 22 Companion app installed on their mobile or web devices device.
After the update, which usually it’s automatic, it is no longer possible to use the app to manage your FUT 22 club. Those who want to control their FUT 22 squad must now do so through the console.
New updates for the companion app are released throughout the FIFA year, either delivering fresh content or fixing pending bugs and errors.
FUT 23 Companion App
The Companion App lets you manage your FUT 23 club on the go, directly from your iOS or Android device.
With full integration between the Companion App, Web App, and your console, your Club will always be up to date, regardless of where you play. Apart from actually playing matches, you can do almost everything you want to do on the platform such as:
- Manage and share FUT squads (including concept squads);
- Search, sell and trade items in transfer market;
- Purchase packs from the FUT store;
- Complete squad building challenges;
- Complete squad management objectives;
- Redeem Squad Battles, Rivals and FUT Champions rewards;
- Check the FUT leaderboards;
- Customize the active stadium.
FUT 23 Companion App is accessible only on mobile devices. If you want to use a web browser to control your FUT squad, you will need to use the FIFA 23 Web App instead.
The App cannot be used while logging into the console or PC version of FUT 23.
In these cases, you need to go back out of FUT to the main FIFA menu and retry logging into the app.
FIFA 23 Companion App Access
The FIFA Companion App is available for everyone who has a FUT account and an iOS or Android device with stable internet connection that meets the system requirements.
How to access the FIFA 23 Companion App
- If you are installing for the first time, check if your device meets the system requirements (iOS 13.0+; Android 4.4+)
- Open the Google Play Store or the App Store in your phone or tablet.
- Search by ‘Companion’ and select ‘EA Sports FIFA 23 Companion.
- Download the app (80Mb for iOS; 42Mb for Android).
- Direct links: iOS | Android;
- Install and run the app.
- Log in to your EA account.
FUT 22 players have the chance to start their new season early in the FUT 23 Companion App, as long as they have entered at least once in the Web App.
However, early access is not available to everyone. To be eligible, players need to fulfill specific conditions:
- They must have created a FUT Club in FIFA 22 and logged in to FUT 22 on their platform before August 1, 2022.
- The FUT 22 account must still exist – players who have deleted it won’t have access to the early start.
- Their accounts need to be in good standing – weren’t banned or had other actions taken on their account in FUT 22.
Those who don’t pre-order the game must log in on their console or PC at least once to continue using the FUT Companion App after October 17, 2022.
Transfer Market Access
Access to the Transfer Market is a privilege for returning players. Unfortunately, if you’re brand new to FIFA Ultimate Team or your account isn’t in good standing, you’ll need to earn access to the Transfer Market before you can use it.
In order to earn access, you need to play FUT on your console or PC for:
- Two active days
- FUT account in good standing and no more accounts on the same device.
- Four active days
- FUT account in good standing and multiple accounts on the same device;
- More than four active days.
What can you do on the Web App and the Companion App?
Although you won’t be able to take part in any sort of gameplay, both Apps will enable you to:
- Open packs in the Store
- Manage your Squad
- Buy and sell players, consumables, and staff on the Transfer Market
- Complete Squad Building Challenges
- Complete non-gameplay-based Objectives
- Claim Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Champion rewards
- Customise your Stadium
- Personalise your Club (Badge, Kits, Nickname, etc)
- View Leaderboards
- Add FIFA Points (unconfirmed pre-launch)
Neither the Web App nor the Companion App can be used while you are logged into your account on console, so you will need to log out on console to be able to gain access to your Club on whichever App you want to use.
What is the difference between the Web App and the Companion App?
While both the Web App and Companion share similarities and functions, the Web App is accessible via a web browser, whereas the Companion App is only accessible via mobile and tablet devices.
