FIFA 23: Jay-Jay Okocha and Yaya Touré make top 5 highest rated FUT Heroes

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Esports

The Nigerian and Ivory Coast legends are the only two confirmed African footballing icons on FUT Heroes in FIFA 23 and have ranked among the highest-rated player items in the game.

Jay-Jay Okocha and Yaya Toure have two of the highest-rated items on FUT 23 Heroes
FUT Heroes will once more be returning to EA's next edition and possibly final edition with FIFA.

EA had earlier announced a collaboration with Hollywood and Comic book giants Marvel Entertainment, as the duo united to bring more of football’s fan favourites back to the pitch in FIFA 23, by transforming FUT Heroes into Super Heroes.

For the first time in the history of FIFA Ultimate Team, the unique illustrated designs will replace real-world player photos in-game for 21 of the selected FIFA World Cup FUT Hero items.

This past week, EA and Marvel have unveiled brand-new superheroes featuring a host of football icons such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Yaya Toure, Claudio Marchisio, Park Ji-Sung, and a host of others.

EA Sports FUT 23 x Marvel
Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha and Ivory Coast legend Yay Toure who are the only confirmed ex-African football stars have made the top five highest-rated items following the stat reveal of the FUT Heroes list.

Yaya Toure - Marvel x EASports FUT Super Heroe
The latest Super Hero Jay Jay Okocha
Okocha and Toure were both awarded an OVR of 89.

Here are all the confirmed ratings for all the new Heroes set to feature in FIFA 23.

FUT Heroes stat revealed
  • Rudi Völler: 91
  • Diego Forlán: 91
  • Lúcio: 90
  • Jean-Pierre Papin: 90
  • Yaya Touré: 89
  • Jay-Jay Okocha: 89
  • Javier Mascherano: 89
  • Rafael Márquez: 89
  • Tomas Brolin: 89
  • Ricardo Carvalho: 89
  • Claudio Marchisio: 88
  • Dirk Kuyt: 88
  • Landon Donovan: 88
  • Hidetoshi Nakata: 88
  • Harry Kewell: 88
  • Ebi Smolarek: 88
  • Saeed Al-Owairan: 88
  • Joan Capdevila: 88
  • Park Ji-sung: 87
  • Sidney Govou: 87
  • Peter Crouch: 86
David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

