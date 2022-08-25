FIFA 23: Jay-Jay Okocha and Yaya Touré make top 5 highest rated FUT Heroes
The Nigerian and Ivory Coast legends are the only two confirmed African footballing icons on FUT Heroes in FIFA 23 and have ranked among the highest-rated player items in the game.
EA had earlier announced a collaboration with Hollywood and Comic book giants Marvel Entertainment, as the duo united to bring more of football’s fan favourites back to the pitch in FIFA 23, by transforming FUT Heroes into Super Heroes.
For the first time in the history of FIFA Ultimate Team, the unique illustrated designs will replace real-world player photos in-game for 21 of the selected FIFA World Cup FUT Hero items.
This past week, EA and Marvel have unveiled brand-new superheroes featuring a host of football icons such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Yaya Toure, Claudio Marchisio, Park Ji-Sung, and a host of others.
Jay-Jay Okocha and Yay Toure are among the highest-rated items in FUT 23 Heroes
Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha and Ivory Coast legend Yay Toure who are the only confirmed ex-African football stars have made the top five highest-rated items following the stat reveal of the FUT Heroes list.
Okocha and Toure were both awarded an OVR of 89.
All confirmed Ratings for FUT 23 Heroes
Here are all the confirmed ratings for all the new Heroes set to feature in FIFA 23.
- Rudi Völler: 91
- Diego Forlán: 91
- Lúcio: 90
- Jean-Pierre Papin: 90
- Yaya Touré: 89
- Jay-Jay Okocha: 89
- Javier Mascherano: 89
- Rafael Márquez: 89
- Tomas Brolin: 89
- Ricardo Carvalho: 89
- Claudio Marchisio: 88
- Dirk Kuyt: 88
- Landon Donovan: 88
- Hidetoshi Nakata: 88
- Harry Kewell: 88
- Ebi Smolarek: 88
- Saeed Al-Owairan: 88
- Joan Capdevila: 88
- Park Ji-sung: 87
- Sidney Govou: 87
- Peter Crouch: 86
More from category
-
FIFA 23: Jay-Jay Okocha and Yaya Touré make top 5 highest rated FUT Heroes
-
FIFA 23 Soundtracks: 10 global songs that should feature
-
FIFA 23: Marvel and EA Sports collaborate to reveal FUT Super Heroes