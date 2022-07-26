FIFA 23

Piemonte what? Juventus officially mark return to the iconic franchise

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Esports

Juventus have officially be confirmed to be included in the upcoming edition of the EA Sports FIFA series after three years away.

Juventus are back in FIFA 23
Juventus are back in FIFA 23

After weeks of speculation, Italian football club Juventus will return to EA Sports starting with FIFA 23 which will be released on September 30.

Recommended articles

In a press release, EA announced it has agreed to a multi-year partnership with Juventus that will welcome back the Serie A giants back to EA Sports starting with FIFA 23 and continuing when EA eventually rebrands as EA Sports FC in subsequent editions.

EA Sports made the announcement via a post on Twitter that read:

'Juve is back in #FIFA23 The Bianconeri are officially back in the game as a part of a new partnership between Juventus and EA Sports FIFA. Narrated by Juve legend Claudio Marchisio, this film celebrates a new chapter in the club’s story of a great love.'

Juventus previously had an exclusive relationship with Konami for its Pro Evolution Soccer eFootball series for the past three years.

However, the new deal now means that Juventus’ players, stadium, and jerseys will appear in the next EA soccer game.

Official screenshot Juventus FIFA 23
Official screenshot Juventus FIFA 23 EA Sports/FIFA 23

But the two brands will also “work across a number of lifestyle and cultural initiatives bringing new opportunities outside of football.”

Juventus was presented as a fully licensed club in all FIFA video games until FIFA 19.

However, the Italian club was presented as an unlicensed club in the last three FIFA video games with a custom badge and kit, but with real-world, authentic players under the name of Piemonte Calcio.

EA announced earlier this year that it would not renew its license with FIFA, choosing instead to go under the name of EA Sports FC.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic with Piemonte Calcio in FIFA 22 (Left) and Vlahovic with Juventus in FIFA 23
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic with Piemonte Calcio in FIFA 22 (Left) and Vlahovic with Juventus in FIFA 23 YouTube

Despite the name change, Along with Juventus, EA has also secured other teams from Europe’s top leagues who announced they are sticking with EA.

Meanwhile World's football governing body FIFA have long responded to EA's stance, saying it will work with other developers to create authentic football games and carry on the FIFA series with FIFA 23, FIFA 24, and subsequent editions.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Juventus are back in FIFA 23

    Piemonte what? Juventus officially mark return to the iconic franchise

  • Sam Kerr and Kylian Mbappe are FIFA 23 cover stars

    Kylian Mbappe and Sam Kerr unveiled as cover stars

  • 5 tips on how to bet in Esports in Kenya [Feature by Volodymyrshevchuk]

    How to bet in Esports in Kenya

Recommended articles

Lewandowski claims Barcelona are now Champions League favourites

Lewandowski claims Barcelona are now Champions League favourites

Piemonte what? Juventus officially mark return to the iconic franchise

Piemonte what? Juventus officially mark return to the iconic franchise

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

How new world athletics regulations will impact Kenyans

How new world athletics regulations will impact Kenyans

Kenya to travel to Dubai for crucial World Cup qualifier

Kenya to travel to Dubai for crucial World Cup qualifier

10 medals for Kenya at World Championships

10 medals for Kenya at World Championships

Trending

LIVE BLOG

Football Transfer News live updates

Pulse Sports Transfer News Live
ATHLETICS

How new world athletics regulations will impact Kenyans

Gladys Musyoki (front) leaves the starting blocks during 400M women relays finals on last day of the trials for the Tokyo Olympic games at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on June 19, 2021. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
OREGON22

10 medals for Kenya at World Championships

Bronze medallist Kenya's Mary Moraa poses with her national flag after the women's 800m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 24, 2022. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)
FRANCE 2023

Kenya to travel to Dubai for crucial World Cup qualifier

Team Kenya sing the national anthem before the Rugby Africa Cup 2022 match between Kenya and Algeria at Stade Delort on July 6, 2022 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport via Getty Images)
FIFA 23

Piemonte what? Juventus officially mark return to the iconic franchise

Juventus are back in FIFA 23
UCL

Lewandowski claims Barcelona are now Champions League favourites

Lewandowski claims Barcelona are Champions League favorites