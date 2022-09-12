WHAT'S BUZZIN

'End of an Era' - Reactions as fans get emotional over Messi and Ronaldo's FIFA 23 Ratings reveal

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Esports

Fans have taken to social media to react following the FIFA 23 rating release of two of the greatest ever to do it.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo received their lowest ever rating on FIFA 23
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo received their lowest ever rating on FIFA 23

EA Sports has finally revealed the first batch of FIFA 23 ratings. The best 23 players in the game have been revealed and the debate has been brewing on social media.

Recommended articles

The top 23 saw some big names headline this year's ratings with Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kevin de Bruyne, and Lionel Messi all sharing the same 91 ratings.

This year's edition will also for the first time in over a decade see the likes of Argentinian maestro Leo Messi and Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo fail to hit at least the 92 mark on FIFA.

FIFA 23 Top 23 Ratings
FIFA 23 Top 23 Ratings EA Sports/FIFA 23

Here are the Top 23 Rated Players on FIFA 23:

  1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - 91
  2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 91
  3. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) - 91
  4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 91
  5. Lionel Messi (PSG) - 91
  6. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 90
  7. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 90
  8. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - 90
  9. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - 90
  10. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) - 90
  11. Neymar (PSG) - 89
  12. Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) - 89
  13. Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich) - 89
  14. Joshua Kimmich (Bayrern Munich) - 89
  15. Casemiro (Manchester United) - 89
  16. Alisson (Liverpool) - 89
  17. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 89
  18. Ederson (Manchester United) - 89
  19. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)  - 89
  20. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) - 89
  21. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 88
  22. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) - 88
  23. Marquinhos (PSG) - 88
FIFA 23 Top 23 Ratings
FIFA 23 Top 23 Ratings EA Sports/FIFA 23

Following EA's release of the ratings on Monday, fans have taken to social media to react to Messi and Ronaldo's ratings.

Messi FIFA 23 Rating
Messi FIFA 23 Rating EA Sports/FIFA 23
Ronaldo FIFA 23 Ratings
Ronaldo FIFA 23 Ratings EA Sports/FIFA 23

The duo have dominated the sport and in-game ratings for more than a decade but it appears that time as expected has caught up with the iconic stars. Messi saw a downgrade of -2 while Ronaldo got a downgrade of -1 despite his individual brilliance for Manchester United last campaign.

Another significant feature was the fact that both were awarded 81 for Pace, the lowest in their career and a trait that they once boasted around the 90 mark in times past.

Here's how fans have reacted to their latest FIFA 23 ratings:

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo received their lowest ever rating on FIFA 23

    'End of an Era' - Reactions as fans get emotional over Messi and Ronaldo's FIFA 23 Ratings reveal

  • FIFA 23 Global Ambassador Ratings Revealed

    FIFA 23: Mbappe, Van Dijk and Pedri headline first batch of Ratings Reveal

  • FM 23 Release date confirmed

    Football Manager 2023 to debut on Apple Arcade and PlayStation 5

Recommended articles

'End of an Era' - Reactions as fans get emotional over Messi and Ronaldo's FIFA 23 Ratings reveal

'End of an Era' - Reactions as fans get emotional over Messi and Ronaldo's FIFA 23 Ratings reveal

After losing their best player, manager and 5 coaching staff members to Chelsea, what next for Brighton?

After losing their best player, manager and 5 coaching staff members to Chelsea, what next for Brighton?

'Something unique' - Why Wolves signed former Chelsea striker Diego Costa

'Something unique' - Why Wolves signed former Chelsea striker Diego Costa

Real Madrid star Asensio furious after snub by Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid star Asensio furious after snub by Carlo Ancelotti

'I felt at home'- Thomas Tuchel isn't taking the sack well, he's devastated

'I felt at home'- Thomas Tuchel isn't taking the sack well, he's devastated

FIFA 23: Mbappe, Van Dijk and Pedri headline first batch of Ratings Reveal

FIFA 23: Mbappe, Van Dijk and Pedri headline first batch of Ratings Reveal

Trending

Sven Simon
BUNDESLIGA

Sadio Mane extends goal drought to 4 matches as Bayern draw again

Social media reactions as Real Madrid crush Mallorca at home on Sunday afternoon in La LIga
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Hazard ghosts but Rudiger shines in Real Madrid victory

Real Madrid 4-1 Mallorca
LA LIGA

Rudiger scores first Real Madrid goal as Ancelotti's side overtakes Barcelona

Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring for Arsenal a 3-1 win over Bournemouth on November 27, 2016
LIGUE 1

Has ex-Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez found a new home in Ligue 1?

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is victorious in Monza
F1

Red Bull's Max Verstappen cruises to third consecutive Grand Prix win with victory in Monza

Thomas Tuchel pictured for the first time since his sack
PREMIER LEAGUE

'I felt at home'- Thomas Tuchel isn't taking the sack well, he's devastated

Ngolo Kante could leave Chelsea next season
PREMIER LEAGUE

Ngolo Kante poised for Chelsea exit after rejecting new deal

Brighton's season has been tremendously derailed by Chelsea

After losing their best player, manager and 5 coaching staff members to Chelsea, what next for Brighton?