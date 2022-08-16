FIFA 23 Soundtracks: 10 global songs that should feature

EA have been pretty selective in their soundtracks in recent years looking more and more in the direction of less mainstreamers.

However, we expect that FIFA 23 should be no different with a couple of songs and artistes expected to return in September's release.

Well, here we have 10 songs we believe should make it to EA's next Soundtrack release.

Chosen - Blxst ft Tyga &Ty Dolla $ign

Blxst's smash hit “Chosen” is a collaboration between American rapper Tyga, and singer Ty Dolla $ign.

It's unarguably his biggest song till date off his debut EP, No Love Lost.

Skeptical as many may see it, EA could try something different this year by opting for a core R&B jam and they need look no further. Have a listen here:

Mood - 24kGoldn ft Iann Dior

It's no surprise why fans of 24kGolden have been clamouring for a debut in EA's FIFA Soundtracks.

We just spoke about a possibility of a shift in FIFA 23's selected playlist. Although Mood was released two years ago, it still holds a valid reason to feature in the upcoming edition - should EA decide to shape up the dynamics a bit.

Romeo - Jungle ft Bas

Of all the artists on this list, there's no one better suited for EA's FIFA soundtracks than Jungle.

The British songwriting duo featured in the previous edition and we expect them to certainly feature once again.

Jungle teams up with Dreamville's Bas who himself has previously featured in EA's playlist three editions ago. The feel-good hip-hop track has everything we would love to listen to while playing the game.

IFTK - Tion Wayne & La Roux

EA have always been known to include UK rap as part of their selections in their FIFA playlists.

We expect the incoming release to be no different as well. British rapper Tion Wayne's collaboration with fellow British synthpop artiste La Roux suits the list.

The intro itself sets a tempo for the thrills of gaming, much more for FIFA 23 itself.

What You Say - Cold War Kids

American Alternative Rock band Cold War Kids also have a decent history of featuring in video game soundtracks.

They've previously featured in EA's rivals Konami's eFootball game some years ago and have made appearances on the franchise subsequently.

We expect them to feature in FIFA 23, maybe not this particular track but certainly a decent contender here.

Make it Better - Child of the Parish

Child of the Parish made an appearance in FIFA 20 with their smash hit 'Before The Moments Gone' off their EP Make It Better.

In fact, that entire project was so good, that nearly all the songs should've made it to EA's FIFA playlist.

The duo is expected to make a return in FIFA 23 with another song off their 2020 project, which is also the name of the EP.

What's Wrong - half•alive

Half Alive are no strangers to EA's playlist. The California-based band had one of the most popular songs on FIFA 20's soundtracks with 'Runaway'.

They've also featured in subsequent editions and are also expected to make a return once more with this beautiful track. Listen here:

No Halo - Cartoon ft Asena

Cartoon was expected to have debuted in EA Soundtracks way before now.

The music group is famous for their 205 smash hit 'On and On' which features Daniel Levi.

However, it's very possible they might appear in FIFA 23's playlist with their 2022 track No Halo which features Turkish songstress Asena. Have a Listen below:

Cant' Stop - FKJ & Little Dragon

Vincent Fenton popularly known as 'FKJ' is one of the most talented instrumentalists in French urban music.

'French Kiwi Juice' as he's fondly called has been the hands behind some of the biggest records in the country. Known for his solo live performances, he teamed up with Swedish electronic band - Little dragon, for Can't Stop.

It's not a typical fast-paced FIFA tune but we've seen slow-paced jams feature on EA's soundtracks since it's no secret the curators don't overly focus on mainstream acts.

Nostálgico - Rvssian, Rawu Alejandro & Chris Brown

EA is also known to have a flair for a variety of world genres and dancehall jams are certainly not excluded.

Jamaican record producer Rvssian teamed up with Puerto Rican singer Rawu Alejandro and American music superstar Chris Brown, for Nostálgico.

VOLTA Football has absolutely nothing on this jam and it's perfectly suited for that particular mode.