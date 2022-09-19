GAMING

UEFA Club Competitions to feature in Football Manager 2023

David Ben
Esports

For the first time ever, the Football Manager™ series will include UEFA’s most iconic football club competitions and here's all you need to know about it.

UEFA Club Competitions are coming to Football Manager 2023.
UEFA Club Competitions are coming to Football Manager 2023.

The UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Super Cup will feature for the first time ever in Sports Interactive’s and SEGA’s iconic series, Football Manager.

FM 2023 which will be released on 8 November, promises to bring fans closer to every aspect of the beautiful game, from supporters filling the stands to scouts, players, opposition managers and the newly-licensed competitions.

Also, for the first time, the depth and drama of the world’s leading football management simulation series will debut on PlayStation 5.

The Football Manager 2023 Console will be released alongside the PC/Mac title.

The UEFA Club competitions will for the first time ever feature in FM 23
The UEFA Club competitions will for the first time ever feature in FM 23

Speaking about the announcement Miles Jacobson, Sports Interactive’s studio director said: “Football Manager 2023 marks another significant step forward for the Football Manager series as we introduce the UEFA Club Competitions and bring the game to PlayStation 5."

"Adding these historic competitions is an ideal fit for all parties involved and will add another dynamic and challenging element for fans that makes this year’s edition the most realistic football management simulation available.” via UEFA.com

However, the UEFA Women’s Champions League, which is also included in the licensing agreement is not included in the upcoming release but will debut in a future version of the game.

Football Manager 2023 release date
Football Manager 2023 release date FM23

FM 23 will be unveiling new game features in the coming weeks across the Football Manager social media channels, the Football Manager website and FMFC, the Football Manager members’ hub.

Fans who will purchase physical copies of Football Manager 2023 for PC/Mac will notice that this year’s edition does not include a disc.

Instead, every pack contains a unique code that, once redeemed, enables users to play via a choice of digital platforms.

