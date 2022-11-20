ESports racing tournament at NAICCON 2022 will go down in history as one of the best tournaments in Kenya after going the extra mile just to ensure that kids and adults enjoy it.
'Jack Sparrow' spotted at the ESports tournament at NAICCON 2022 in Kenya
The ESports racing tournament at NAICCON 2022 held at the Sarit Centre will end today November 20, 2022.
Gaming is taking over in Kenya, especially with the youth toying around with gadgets just to make extra cash or have fun.
Painting, playing online games and dancing was part of the tournament, and the whole venue was buzzing.
As for kids, it was easy to win presents since one only needed to dress up like a superhero and have a few dancing skills.
There were youths also dressed up in different costumes just to grace the occasion and make it lit.
One of the outstanding figures at the tournament was a Jack Sparrow fan who was dressed just like his superhero.
Despite catching everyone's attention at the tournament, he was cool, composed and took photos with everyone who was interested.
God of War, Mortal Kombat, Need for Speed and FIFA 23 were the epitome of attraction at Sarit Centre with various gamers displaying their skills.
Various gaming points were awarding participants some 'goodies' as early as yesterday just to boost the gaming mood.
The finals for FIFA 23 and God of War will be played today November 20, 2022, with the winners taking home over Sh100K at the end of it all.
Should the gaming spirit be encouraged in Kenya since it also acts as a link to connecting people from various diversities?
