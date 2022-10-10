GAMING

Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and others feature in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer

David Ben
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 fans have been buzzing since the release of the trailer which features a star-studded lineup of hip hop superstars.

The trailer which was released on Sunday, October 9, 2022, includes celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, and Lil Baby, gearing up and parading around an airfield.

The Call of Duty developers typically releases live-action trailers like this for each release, with this year being no exception.

This year’s trailer showcases celebrities in Jeeps, standing outside helicopters, and getting ready to drop in on quadbikes.

Also, according to Call of Duty live-action trailer tradition, the featured celebrities also sang a “squad up” song on the tune of a well-known military marching cadence.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II launches later this month
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II launches later this month

This year’s minute-and-a-half-long Call of Duty trailer, titled ‘Squad Up’, isn’t as battle-heavy as previous iterations.

The trailer shares all the types of players you’ll see in Call of Duty, in real life. From the streets of England to bars and pubs across the world, players come from far and wide to test out Call of Duty games.

The newest game in the franchise, Modern Warfare 2 is slated for release on October 28, for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

