Voting now open as God of War: Ragnarök leads with 10 nominations in The Game Awards 2022

David Ben
The nominees for The Game Awards 2022 have finally been revealed with God of War: Ragnarök, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, currently leading with the most nominations. Here's how you can vote.

The Game Awards 2022: Full Nominee list
God of War: Ragnarok is the most nominated game in this year's awards after being nominated an incredible 10 times including for the Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, two in Best Performance, Best Action/Adventure, and Innovation In Accessibility.

Meanwhile, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West were both nominated seven times, including for Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design and Best RPG.

The Game Awards 2022 poster
The Game Awards 2022 poster Twitter/The GameAwards

Fans can submit their votes from December 7, 2022, via authenticated online voting on The Game Awards website and the official Discord server for The Game Awards using the official TGA Voting Bot.

The Game Awards will stream for free on December 8 across more than 40 digital video networks including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram Live and TikTok Live.

See the full list of nominees below:

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)  
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)  
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) 
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) 
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo) 
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) 
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) 
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) 
  • Immortality (Half Mermaid) 
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) 
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)  
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) 
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) 
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) 
  • Immortality (Half Mermaid) 
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) 
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) 
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
  • Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) 
  • Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem  
  • Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring  
  • Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök 
  • Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger 
  • Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3  
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision) 
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE) 
  • Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök 
  • Manon Gage, Immortality 
  • Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök 
  • A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna) 
  • As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)
  • Endling – Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames) 
  • Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna) 
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji) 
  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix) 
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Genshin Impact (HoYoverse) 
  • Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
  • Sifu (Sloclap)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)
  • NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)  
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
  • Vampire Survivors (poncle) 
  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) 
  • Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)
  • Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)
  • Genshin Impact (HoYovese)
  • MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)
  • Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite) 
  • After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
  • Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)
  • BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)
  • Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
  • Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot) 
  • Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
  • Sifu (Sloclap)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)  
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
  • TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji) 
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) 
  • Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo) 
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI) 
  • Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo) 
  • DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco) 
  • The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)
  • MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
  • Sifu (Sloclap) 
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
  • Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) 
  • Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
  • Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly/Sega)
  • Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)
  • Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive) 
  • F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
  • FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
  • NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
  • OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division) 
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
  • Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
  • Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu) 
  • FINAL FANTASY XVI (Square Enix)
  • Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
  • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) 
  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig 
  • Nibellion 
  • Nobru 
  • QTCinderella 
  • Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix) 
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)  
  • The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix) 
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures) 
  • Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures) 
  • As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios) 
  • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) 
  • Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital) 
  • The Last Of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE) 
  • The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K) 
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve) 
  • DOTA 2 (Valve) 
  • League of Legends (Riot Games) 
  • Rocket League (Psyonix) 
  • VALORANT (Riot Games) 
  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL) 
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL) 
  • Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO) 
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant) 
  • DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
  • FaZe Clan (CS:GO) 
  • Gen.G (League of Legends) 
  • LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
  • LOUD (Valorant) 
  • Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
  • Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT) 
  • Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
  • Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL) 
  • EVO 2022 
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship  
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022  
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational  
  • VALORANT Champions 2022  
David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

