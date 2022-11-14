GAMING

UFC 4: Alex Pereira set to replace Israel Adesanya as new cover star

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Esports

New middleweight champion Alex Pereira will replace Israel Adesanya in the new cover of EA Sports UFC 4 after his win against the Stylebender.

Before UFC 281 last weekend, EA added three new fighters to UFC 4 in the game's latest update, which has already gone live on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Alex Pereira defeated Isreal Adesanya in the main event of UFC 281 to become the new middleweight champion, Taila Santos, and Rafael Fiziev were all added to the game's roster of fighters in the November 10th update.

No official patch notes for the update were released by EA, but the official EA Sports UFC Twitter account released the stats for each fighter shortly after the update went live.

The new middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, leads the pack in the latest UFC 4 fighter update. Pereira has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, whilst his striking stat is an impressive 5 out of 5 stars.

Alex Pereira UFC 4
Alex Pereira UFC 4 Twitter/EASportsUFC

Taila Santos, who fights in the women's flyweight division, has also been given an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars in her overall rating, whilst her grappling, striking, and health stats are all 4.5 out of 5 stars too.

Meanwhile, Rafael Fiziev, a lightweight fighter in the UFC division has also received an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Taila Santos UFC 4
Taila Santos UFC 4 Twitter/EASportsUFC
Rafael Fiziev UFC 4
Rafael Fiziev UFC 4 Twitter/EASportsUFC

Just like Santos, Fiziev's grappling, striking, and health have all been rated as 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Alex Pereira is set to appear on the new cover of UFC 4 after EA Sports also confirmed that the winner of last weekend's main event between himself and Israel Adesanya would be featured on the game's new cover.

Adesanya is currently the star athlete alongside Jorge Masvidal on the cover of UFC 4 but his defeat over the weekend will now see a new cover star on EA Sports' combat gaming franchise.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

