Everton dig themselves out of relegation scrap

The Toffees went into the match knowing that victory would guarantee it a 69th consecutive campaign in the most watched league in the world but a poor start in the first half set the home fans into panic mode.

The away side were on a mission to spoil the party, and from the get-go they dominated the possession, carefully picking their way through the Everton press and capitalising on avoiding even the slightest of loose touches.

Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta gave the Eagles a deserved 21st-minute lead when he headed in Eberechi Eze’s free-kick for his seventh goal of the season.

The Londoners added another on 36 minutes through Jordan Ayew who bundled in a loose ball after the Everton defence failed to clear.

Half-time team talk inspires win

Everton have not been relegated since the 1950/51 season; 71 years ago. However, heading into the break two-goals down, it seemed the home side were surely on the brink of relegation.

Nonetheless, the home side emerged after the restart with renewed vigour, the news of Burnley’s opener against Aston Villa having made their situation all the more desperate. They hopelessly needed a goal to spark some hope, and that’s exactly what they got.

The Toffees came out of the dressing room having switched to a 4-3-3 from the 3-4-3 with coach Frank Lampard introducing Dele Alli, hoping the latter will have an impact, and he sure did.

Everton started the second half the hungrier side, with the significant difference of having Dele in the middle giving the home side more possession and more intent when they had the ball.

Their hunger was rewarded with a goal from an unlikely source, with the two centre-backs combining from a set-piece: Mason Holgate knocked the ball down in the penalty area, leaving space for Michael Keane to take a touch and volley into the back of the net.

A revitalised, Everton laid seige to the Palace goal and Richarlison hooked the equaliser past Jack Butland in the 75th minute. Goodison Park erupted.

The onslaught from the home side persisted and the home fans got their money's worth in the 85th minute when the comeback was complete. A cross into the area was met by Dominic Calvert-Lewin who headed home the winner, sparking pandemonium among the home support.