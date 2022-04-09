Ronaldo back for Man United vs Everton

Everton’s situation just got that much more dire following that midweek loss at Burnley. The Blues now sit only one point ahead of the relegation zone and have played the same number of games as the Clarets, who might well pull ahead of them this weekend too.

Manchester United on the other hand are in need of a win to boost their chances of giving their next manager Champions League football next season. United are only three points behind Tottenham in fourth.

Pulse Live Kenya

Five changes for Man United

For Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is fit again after recovering from illness which forced him to miss last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Leicester and he comes straight back into the side.

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick made five changes to the side that drew to Leicester. Alex Telles replaces the injured Luke Shaw at left-back, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is recalled at right-back instead of Diogo Dalot.

In midfield, there is no Scott McTominay as Nemanja Matic starts alongside Fred, while Anthony Elanga and Paul Pogba drop to the bench in place of Marcus Rashford and Ronaldo.

For Everton, Frank Lampard recalls Allan and Michael Keane from suspension as part of four changes to the Everton side the lost 3-2 at Burnley on Wednesday.

Jonjoe Kenny, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite drop to the bench as Fabian Delph starts in midfield and captain Seamus Coleman is back from illness.

Confirmed team line-up

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mykolenko, Keane, Godfrey, Allan, Delph, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Gray, Doucoure, Gomes, Branthwaite, Rondon, Alli.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, Lindelof, Maguire, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo.