Expressway to boost World Championship bid

Traffic, hotels and training centres to be key for a successful bid

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Helen Onsando Obiri of Kenya win's the Women's 5000m final during day ten of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 13, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Athletics Kenya has said the completion of the Nairobi expressway will boost Kenya’s bid to host the 2025 world championship.

The country’s readiness will be under scrutiny by a panel of seven officials who will be in the country between April 25 and 26 to inspect infrastructure.

According to Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei, the panelists will be looking at the stadium, hotels as well as traffic.

"There are so many things they will look at. They want to see the training areas, the stadium itself, the hotels, Covid-19 protocols as well as the traffic management. It is a good thing we now have the Expressway because these are some of the things they will look at," Tuwei stated.

A general view of a toll gate station at a section of the Nairobi Expressway Project along the Waiyaki road in Nairobi on March 23, 2022. - The construction of the 27.1km Nairobi Expressway continues and is scheduled to be completed in June 2022. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Tuwei added that the World Championships in Oregon and Budapest in 2022 and 2023 respectively will be a bench marking opportunity to learn how to successfully host the tournament.

"We have got our team that will be going to Oregon so they can learn and understand what needs to be done. We have already set aside a budget for that. Oregon will definitely be a learning experience for us as will be in Budapest," he said.

If Kenya wins the bid, it will be a huge opportunity not just for the country but also for the continent as it will be the first major athletics competition to be held in Africa.

According to Tuwei, training centres for the tournament among them Kirigiti, Langata, Jamhuri, Nyayo and Kenyatta University are ready which meets the minimum of four training centres required for the tournament.

"Hosting a World Championship is different from other competitions. For example, we are required to have a minimum of four training areas. Thankfully for the government, we already have more than the required number of training areas," he said.

