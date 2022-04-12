Expressway to boost World Championship bid

The country’s readiness will be under scrutiny by a panel of seven officials who will be in the country between April 25 and 26 to inspect infrastructure.

According to Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei, the panelists will be looking at the stadium, hotels as well as traffic.

"There are so many things they will look at. They want to see the training areas, the stadium itself, the hotels, Covid-19 protocols as well as the traffic management. It is a good thing we now have the Expressway because these are some of the things they will look at," Tuwei stated.

Tuwei added that the World Championships in Oregon and Budapest in 2022 and 2023 respectively will be a bench marking opportunity to learn how to successfully host the tournament.

"We have got our team that will be going to Oregon so they can learn and understand what needs to be done. We have already set aside a budget for that. Oregon will definitely be a learning experience for us as will be in Budapest," he said.

No African country has hosted the Championships

If Kenya wins the bid, it will be a huge opportunity not just for the country but also for the continent as it will be the first major athletics competition to be held in Africa.

According to Tuwei, training centres for the tournament among them Kirigiti, Langata, Jamhuri, Nyayo and Kenyatta University are ready which meets the minimum of four training centres required for the tournament.