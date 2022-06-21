Three Olympic champions line-up for World Championship trials

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Faith Kipyegon, Emmanuel Korir, Conseslus Kipruto will dominate the track

Festus Lagat (L) and Wycliffe Kinyamal (2nd L) compete in the 800M men's finals on the last day of the trials for the Tokyo Olympic games at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on June 19, 2021. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
From June 24-25, Kasarani Stadium will play host to trials of the World Athletics Championships, with three Olympians dominating the list of athletes seeking to qualify for the upcoming event in United States of America.

Faith Kipyegon, Emmanuel Korir, Conseslus Kipruto are the Olympians expected to light up the field. Kipyegon is a double 1,500m back to back Olympic champion following wins during the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Korir, in Tokyo gave Kenya her first gold when he won the men's 800m final. Finishing at a time of 1:45.06, Korir raced to the finish line at the Japan National Stadium with his compatriot Ferguson Rotich winning silver.

Just like Kipyegon, Kipruto won gold at the Rio Olympics followed by a back to back domination of the World Championships in 2017 and 2019. The 3,000 metre champion will be looking to have an impressive outfit in Eugene after a dismal 2021.

DOHA, QATAR - OCTOBER 04: Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya, gold, and Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia, silver, cross the finish line in the Men's 3000 metres Steeplechase final during day eight of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on October 04, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
During the Olympic trials, Kipruto who had just been freed on bond following allegations of sexual assault dropped out of the steeplechase after two laps at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi.

The Kenya athletics trials, which will also be used to select the track and field team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The trials will begin on June 24 with the men’s race walking to take place at 12:00. The men’s 5000m will then get the track action underway at 13:10.

Day one (all events are direct finals)

12:00: men’s race walking

13:10: men’s 5000m

13:40: women’s 200m

13:55: men’s 200m

14:10: women’s 1500m

14:25: women’s 10,000m

15:10: men’s 3000m SC

15:30: women’s 800m

15:45: men’s 400m

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the women's 1500m event of the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting Weltklasse in Zurich on September 9, 2021. (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN WERMUTH/AFP via Getty Images)
Day two (all events are direct finals)

11:00: women’s race walking

12:00: men’s javelin

12:10: men’s 400m hurdles

12:25: women’s 5000m

12:55: 3000m SC

13:15: men’s 1500m

13:30: women’s 400m

13:40: women’s 10,000m

14:10: men’s 800m

14:30: women's 100m

14:40: men's 100m

(All times in GMT +3)

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

