From June 24-25, Kasarani Stadium will play host to trials of the World Athletics Championships, with three Olympians dominating the list of athletes seeking to qualify for the upcoming event in United States of America.
Three Olympic champions line-up for World Championship trials
Faith Kipyegon, Emmanuel Korir, Conseslus Kipruto will dominate the track
Faith Kipyegon, Emmanuel Korir, Conseslus Kipruto are the Olympians expected to light up the field. Kipyegon is a double 1,500m back to back Olympic champion following wins during the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Korir, in Tokyo gave Kenya her first gold when he won the men's 800m final. Finishing at a time of 1:45.06, Korir raced to the finish line at the Japan National Stadium with his compatriot Ferguson Rotich winning silver.
Just like Kipyegon, Kipruto won gold at the Rio Olympics followed by a back to back domination of the World Championships in 2017 and 2019. The 3,000 metre champion will be looking to have an impressive outfit in Eugene after a dismal 2021.
During the Olympic trials, Kipruto who had just been freed on bond following allegations of sexual assault dropped out of the steeplechase after two laps at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi.
The Kenya athletics trials, which will also be used to select the track and field team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The trials will begin on June 24 with the men’s race walking to take place at 12:00. The men’s 5000m will then get the track action underway at 13:10.
Day one (all events are direct finals)
12:00: men’s race walking
13:10: men’s 5000m
13:40: women’s 200m
13:55: men’s 200m
14:10: women’s 1500m
14:25: women’s 10,000m
15:10: men’s 3000m SC
15:30: women’s 800m
15:45: men’s 400m
Day two (all events are direct finals)
11:00: women’s race walking
12:00: men’s javelin
12:10: men’s 400m hurdles
12:25: women’s 5000m
12:55: 3000m SC
13:15: men’s 1500m
13:30: women’s 400m
13:40: women’s 10,000m
14:10: men’s 800m
14:30: women's 100m
14:40: men's 100m
(All times in GMT +3)
