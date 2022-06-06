Double 1500m Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon will today evening be in action against Ugandan athlete Halima Nakaayi over the 800m at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Level meeting in the Netherlands.
All eyes on Kipyegon in much anticipated 800m race
Kipyegon will be up against Nakaayi of Uganda
The FBK Games Hengelo come only days after her dominating 3:54:21 win in Eugene at the Diamond League Prefontaine classic. The result saw her set the ninth fastest time in history on a day that was her first race of the season.
Kipyegon is favorite to win the race despite not being an 800m specialist. She currently has a Personal Best of 1:57.68 in the distance which she set at the 2020 Doha Diamond League.
The main challengers to her title will be Nakaayi and Cuba’s Rose Mary Almanza who set the fastest time 1:56.28 in the distance, on the Diamond League leg in Stockholm last year. is quickest in the field, courtesy of her 1:56.28.
Nakaayi on the other hand has a Personal Best of 1:58.03, however is currently struggling for form. Her last outing at the Kip Keino Classic held in Nairobi saw her finish fifth in a time of 2:00.93.
