All eyes on Kipyegon in much anticipated 800m race

The FBK Games Hengelo come only days after her dominating 3:54:21 win in Eugene at the Diamond League Prefontaine classic. The result saw her set the ninth fastest time in history on a day that was her first race of the season.

Kipyegon is favorite to win the race despite not being an 800m specialist. She currently has a Personal Best of 1:57.68 in the distance which she set at the 2020 Doha Diamond League.

The main challengers to her title will be Nakaayi and Cuba’s Rose Mary Almanza who set the fastest time 1:56.28 in the distance, on the Diamond League leg in Stockholm last year. is quickest in the field, courtesy of her 1:56.28.