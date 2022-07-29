Fans ask Thomas Partey about Ghanaian ex following rape accusations

Tosin Abayomi
Thomas Partey dumped his Ghanaian girlfriend after he became a superstar, now faces rape accusation.

A lady on Twitter has accused Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey of rape.

The news of Partey's latest accusation sparked wild reactions on social media.

Partey is with the Arsenal team as they gear up for the start of the Premier League season.

While Partey's legal team and Arsenal are yet to react to the rape accusations, several high-profile personalities have given their perspectives on the issue.

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

According to several posts on social media, Partey was involved with a Ghanaian lady.

Pictures of the Ghanaian lady have now resurfaced on social media following the fresh rape allegations.

In the photos, Partey and the Ghanaian lady are seen embracing at the beach.

The pictures of the Ghanaian lady involved with Partey were fetched from his official Instagram account.

The pictures sparked conversation as to how he reportedly parted ways with the lady when he became a global football star.

There is now concern that Partey who is a high-ranking chieftain in his hometown in Ghana could ruin his career due to his involvement with the lady accusing him of rape.

