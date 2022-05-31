RUGBY

Fans decry exorbitant ticket prices for Rugby 15s match

Amos Robi
Kenya is set to play the Leopards on June 4 at the RFUEA grounds

Rugby fans have decried high ticket fees for the Currie cup match pitting Kenya Simbas against the Leopards at the RFUEA grounds.

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has set the ticket prices at Sh1,000 for regular while the VIP tickets are selling at Sh2,000 which many fans have said is a cost above what they can afford despite their urge to see the Rugby 15s side take on the Leopards.

The Paul Odera coached side will be playing for the first time in home soil since they left for the Currie cup in South Africa. After the Leopards, Simbas will play Eastern Province Elephants on 11th June as they bolster their preparedness for the world cup qualifiers to be held in France.

“The Simbas are building up for next month's RWC 2023 qualifiers and play their first home match in front of fans since 2019 when they host South Africa's Leopards in a historic Currie Cup fixture on Saturday,” KRU wrote on their social media.

In their campaign in South Africa, Simbas have managed only one win against struggling Border Bulldogs.

The turnout for the match may however be low as fans cry the ticketing cost.

Byaruhanga Gagoh in his analogy said with tickets selling at Sh1,000 the match would attract 400 fans but with Sh500 there would more than 2,000 fans in the event.

“1k regular, you'll attract 400 people. 500 regular, attracts 2000 people. Remember most fans are players in the local league,” Gagoh wrote.

Kuria Wa Njuguna on other hand said setting the tickets at the price marked the end of his patriotism.

Ikipita 500 patriotism inaishia hapo,” he wrote.

Poghie Ndoga on twitter said the high tickets were high even though fans had missed the Simbas action.

“Aaaah lakini hapo kwa ticket price ni kama mmejitega...hata kama tumemiss Simbas,” he wrote on twitter.

Amos Robi

