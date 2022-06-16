Safari Rally organisers issue critical warning to fans

The hybrid electric cars which were introduced this season at the top tier level of the Championship will feature an ‘HY’ graphic signifying a hybrid-car will feature on both doors instead of the competition number.

However, the car’s competition number will still feature on the side windows to make it easier for spectators to easily identify the drivers and their co-drivers. The teams that will feature the graphic are Hyundai Motorsport, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team and Toyota Gazoo Racing.

“The key message is for fans to look for the green light on the new Rally1 cars. Solid green lights on the windscreen and both side windows mean it is safe to touch a stationary vehicle. A flashing red light accompanied by an alarm, or if no light is visible at all, means fans must keep away.” said FIA safety director Tim Malyon.

Pulse Live Kenya

To prevent the drivers from being electrocuted, all Rally1 cars will feature two pairs of special gloves referred to as class-0 gloves which are capable of withstanding 1000 volts.

During the competition just before the races begin, a zero car will be driven in advance in order to confirm that spectators are located in safe zones as well as spread important safety guidelines.