SAFARI RALLY

Safari Rally organisers issue critical warning to fans

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Watch out for the flashing red light on tier one rally cars - fans warned

JUNE 24: Ott Tanak of Estonia and Martin Jarveoja of Estonia compete with their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC during Day One of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 24, 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)
JUNE 24: Ott Tanak of Estonia and Martin Jarveoja of Estonia compete with their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC during Day One of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 24, 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)

Organisers of the World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally have been warned against touching the hybrid cars when a red light flashes on the car as they risk being electrocuted.

Recommended articles

The hybrid electric cars which were introduced this season at the top tier level of the Championship will feature an ‘HY’ graphic signifying a hybrid-car will feature on both doors instead of the competition number.

However, the car’s competition number will still feature on the side windows to make it easier for spectators to easily identify the drivers and their co-drivers. The teams that will feature the graphic are Hyundai Motorsport, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team and Toyota Gazoo Racing.

“The key message is for fans to look for the green light on the new Rally1 cars. Solid green lights on the windscreen and both side windows mean it is safe to touch a stationary vehicle. A flashing red light accompanied by an alarm, or if no light is visible at all, means fans must keep away.” said FIA safety director Tim Malyon.

Watch out for the flashing red light on tier one rally cars - fans warned
Watch out for the flashing red light on tier one rally cars - fans warned Pulse Live Kenya

To prevent the drivers from being electrocuted, all Rally1 cars will feature two pairs of special gloves referred to as class-0 gloves which are capable of withstanding 1000 volts.

During the competition just before the races begin, a zero car will be driven in advance in order to confirm that spectators are located in safe zones as well as spread important safety guidelines.

The zero car will also be fitted with a black and green door panel carrying a ‘green light = safe to approach’ message on one side. The other side of the panel will display the ‘HY’ text in the same place as on competing Rally1 cars.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • Burberry signs Tottenham’s Son Heung-min as brand ambassador

    Burberry signs Tottenham’s Son Heung-min as brand ambassador [Photos]

  • JUNE 24: Ott Tanak of Estonia and Martin Jarveoja of Estonia compete with their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC during Day One of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 24, 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)

    Safari Rally organisers issue critical warning to fans

  • Premier League's top six all have tough matches to start the 2022/23 season

    Which of England’s top six clubs have the worst start to the 2022/23 season?

Recommended articles

Burberry signs Tottenham’s Son Heung-min as brand ambassador [Photos]

Burberry signs Tottenham’s Son Heung-min as brand ambassador [Photos]

Safari Rally organisers issue critical warning to fans

Safari Rally organisers issue critical warning to fans

Which of England’s top six clubs have the worst start to the 2022/23 season?

Which of England’s top six clubs have the worst start to the 2022/23 season?

Barcelona star Memphis Depay shows off traditional dance moves in Ghana [Video]

Barcelona star Memphis Depay shows off traditional dance moves in Ghana [Video]

'Why do we play home 1st against City' - Liverpool fans unhappy with Premier League schedule

'Why do we play home 1st against City' - Liverpool fans unhappy with Premier League schedule

Major talking points as London derby, Friday Night football kick off 2022/23 PL season

Major talking points as London derby, Friday Night football kick off 2022/23 PL season

Trending

SCOOP

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
COMMENT

Samuel Eto’o rejecting Joel Matip is a sign of pride which could cost Cameroon at the World Cup

Samuel Eto'o blocked Joel Matip's attempt to rejoin Cameroon
ATHLETICS

Kenyan athlete imprisoned in Mexico, family seek help

Rerimoi Barsitei was arrested in March 2021 over alleged kidnapping and imprisoned at Cereso Cieneguillas jail in Zacatecas
COMMENT

Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez for £85 million means Jurgen Klopp no longer has an excuse

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have spent a club-record fee to sign Darwin Nunez
FIFA WORLD CUP

How a former Arsenal star fired Costa Rica to a third successive world cup

Campbell leads the celebrations for Costa Rica.
LA LIGA

Barcelona sign youngster Pablo Torre on 4-year deal [Photos]

Barcelona sign youngster Pablo Torre on 4 year deal

Kompany eyes Manchester City player, explains why he returned to England

Vincent Kompany
LA LIGA

Barcelona serves club legend Dani Alves 'breakfast'

Club Legend Dani Alves Have Been Asked To Leave Barcelona This Summer